Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions enable warehouse holders to manage their distribution centers with the help of voice-directed systems. These systems support two processes, namely speech recognition and speech synthesis. The operator is provided a headset and a voice terminal, and is guided through each step by voice commands with the help of speech recognition technology. The speech synthesis technology enables the system to understand a user’s response. Voice-directed systems guide through all the locations and help the staff pick orders accurately, thereby reducing errors and increasing labor productivity.

Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Industry Segmentation:

Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market by Top Manufacturers:

oneywell International Inc. (Vocollect), Dematic Corporation, Voiteq Ltd., TopVox Corporation (Ehrhardt + Partner Solutions Inc.), Lucas Systems Inc., Speech Interface Design Inc., Voxware, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Honeywell Intelligrated, Zetes Industries S.A., Ivanti Software Inc., Business Computer Projects Ltd., Symphony EYC Solution UK Ltd., HighJump Software Inc., Blue Horseshoe Solutions, Inc., BEC (Systems Integration) Ltd., Proteus Software Ltd.

By Components

Voice-Directed Warehousing Platform, Services

By Industry

Electrical & Electronics, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, E-Commerce, Retail, Tracking, Logistics, & Transport, Others

Detailed TOC of 2019-2024 Global and Regional Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Brief Introduction by Major Type

1.3 Brief Introduction by Major Application

1.4 Brief Introduction by Major Regions

1.4.1 United States

1.4.2 Europe

1.4.3 China

1.4.4 Japan

1.4.5 India

Chapter 2 Production Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Analysis

2.1 Global Production Market Analysis

2.1.1 2012-2017 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

2.1.2 2012-2017 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

2.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

2.2.1 2012-2017 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

2.2.2 United States Market

2.2.3 Europe Market

2.2.4 China Market

2.2.5 Japan Market

2.2.6 India Market

2.2.7 Rest Regions Market

Chapter 3 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Sales Market Analysis

3.1 Global Sales Market Analysis

3.1.1 2012-2017 Global Sales Volume, Sales Price and Sales Revenue Analysis

3.1.2 2012-2017 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

3.2 Regional Sales Market Analysis

3.2.1 2012-2017 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

3.2.2 United States Market

3.2.3 Europe Market

3.2.4 China Market

3.2.5 Japan Market

3.2.6 India Market

3.2.7 Rest Regions Market

Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis

4.1 Global Consumption Market Analysis

4.1.1 2012-2017 Global Consumption Volume Analysis

4.2 Regional Consumption Market Analysis

4.2.1 2012-2017 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

4.2.2 United States Market

4.2.3 Europe Market

4.2.4 China Market

4.2.5 Japan Market

4.2.6 India Market

4.2.7 Rest Regions Market

Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

5.1 Global Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

5.2 Regional Production, Sales Volume and Consumption Volume Market Comparison Analysis

5.2.1 United States

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 China

5.2.4 Japan

5.2.5 India

5.2.6 Rest Regions

Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.1 Global Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.1.1 2012-2017 Global Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison

6.2 Regional Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.2.1 United States

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 India

6.2.6 Rest Regions

Chapter 7 Major Type Analysis

7.1 2012-2017 Major Type Market Share

Chapter 8 Major Application Analysis

8.1 2012-2017 Major Application Market Share

Chapter 9 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Industry Chain Analysis

9.1 Up Stream Industries Analysis

9.1.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

9.1.2 Equipment and Suppliers

9.2 Manufacturing Analysis

9.2.1 Manufacturing Process

9.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

9.2.3 Manufacturing Plants Distribution Analysis

9.3 Industry Chain Structure Analysis

