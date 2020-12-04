Global RF filters market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Radiofrequency (RF) filters are the type of electronic filters that are designed to operate on signals in the megahertz to gigahertz frequency ranges. They are used to remove or to filter some unnecessary features or components from a signal and allow other generated signals.

Market Dynamics

The growing adoption of RF filters in various wireless system applications is a major driving factor behind the growth of the market. Increasing technological advancements in wireless standards in the existing frequency bands, RF filters are required to reduce interference. The growing market for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing industry, an increasing number of Smartphone users, rising telecommunication industry, rising use of LTE networks, increased adoption of RF filters in radio communication devices, increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and 5G infrastructure and increasing necessity of internet to across the globe are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, limited signal bandwidth, high initial cost, and requirement of expensive software to perform simulation are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market. Also need for manual tuning to achieve required return loss at the input/output ports could hinder the growth of the market.

Global RF Filters Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, surface acoustic wave (SAW) segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Surface acoustic wave RF filters are compact and inexpensive RF filters which are used in a broad range of applications up to 3 GHz. They are used to convert electrical energy into mechanical or acoustic energy on a piezoelectric material. Growing adoption of SAW filters in mobile telephones, Smartphone’s and other electronic devices is driving the growth of the market. They provide major benefits such as low cost, high performance, and small size than other filter types, which is ultimately making more demand for SAW filters in many electronics applications. Besides, high adoption of SAW filters in radio receivers, TV receivers, and digital receivers are further expected to improve growth of the market during the forecast period.

By connectivity technology, the cellular segment is expected to witness high growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The cellular network is categorized into 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G network. Growing adoption of RF filters in 4G or 5G mobile devices and increasing 5G infrastructure developments in the telecommunication industry across the globe is driving the growth of the market. Growing production of RF filters by leading RF filter manufacturers for 4G and 5G Smartphone is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in Feb 2020, Qualcomm Technologies announced the Qualcomm ultraSAW filter technology for 4G and 5G mobile devices. Qualcomm ultraSAW technology achieves superior filter characteristics to deliver high performance in frequencies from 600 MHz to 2.7 GHz with a range of benefits such as high-frequency selectivity, excellent transmit, receive and cross isolation, very low insertion loss, more power-efficiency, and lower cost.

Global RF Filters Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The economies such as China, India, and Japan are the major key contributors behind the growth of the market. China held the largest market share in the APAC region. The growth is attributed to the well-established semiconductor manufacturing, electronics, and telecommunication industry across the region. Also, massive presence of consumer electronics products manufacturing companies across the region is driving the growth of the market.

Growing production and adoption of 4G and 5G Smartphone is increasing adoption of LTE and VoLTE networks and growing technological advancements in 5G infrastructures and various wireless communication standards for wireless applications is further propelling the growth of the market in the region.

Global RF Filters Market: Key Development

In Feb 2010, Akoustis Technologies Inc, an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced that the company has received its first volume commercial order for 5G small cell network infrastructure filter solutions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global RF Filters Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global RF Filters Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global RF Filters Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global RF Filters Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global RF Filters Market

Global RF Filters Market, By Filter Type

• Surface Acoustic Wave

• Notch Filters

• Cavity Filters

• Waveguide Filters

• Bulk Acoustic Wave

• Others

Global RF Filters Market, By Connectivity Technology

• Cellular

• Wi-Fi

• Bluetooth

• Others

Global RF Filters Market, By Functional Type

• Cellular Devices

• GPS devices

• Radio Broadcast

• TV Broadcast

• Others

Global RF Filters Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global RF Filters Market, Key Players

• Skyworks Solutions Inc

• Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

• Qorvo

• Broadcom

• TDK Corporation

• Avnet Inc

• Tai-SAW Technology Co. Ltd

• Abracon

• Yageo

• RTX Technology

• Bird Technologies

• Crystek Corporation

• Akoustis Technologies

• Qualcomm

