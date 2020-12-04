Global Foldable Display market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 55% from 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

A foldable display is an electronic display that provides several benefits over conventional display technology, comprising lightweight, bendable, ultra-thin, unbreakable, shatter-proof, portable, and low energy consumption. A foldable display is developing technology and is expected to revolutionize the electronics and semiconductor industry in the near future owing to the high demand for foldable displays from smartphone manufacturers, and rapid improvements in OLED and AMOLED technologies.

The global foldable display market is driven by the technological advances in the display market and increased demand for flexible displays in the automobile industry. The growing adoption of OLED displays in smartphones and high demand for flexible display panels are also projected to impelling the market growth in the forecast period. However, the complex manufacturing processes and expected slow demand from smartphone makers are restraining the market growth at the global level. Rapid transformations and changing display technology in upcoming smartphones are expected to create beneficial opportunities for the key player in the market during the forecast period. High costs associated with new display technology-based products, complex supply chains, and manufacturing processes are the major challenge for the Foldable Display market in the near future.

Based on the type, the OLED display segment has led the foldable display market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Flexible displays constructed from OLED are energy efficient than other alternatives. OLEDs are accessible in an exceedingly small form factor, therefore it possible for the manufacturers to construct them as individual pixels. They are already inducted into numerous consumer electronics like curved OLED TVs etc., generating significant demand. The benefits of OLED technology in integration with foldable displays & screens are gaining high popularity among electronic device manufacturers due to the flexibility, and better picture quality. The use of OLEDs in smartphones offers thinner, lighter, and exceptionally durable features than conventional screens.

Geographically, the Foldable Display market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Owing to the presence of display manufacturers such as LG Displays and Samsung Electronics in the region. The high number of displays manufactured in the region and unit shipments, and the booming consumer electronics market in Asia-Pacific will boost the foldable display market growth. Also, the increased smartphone ownership and high demand for novel and innovative smartphone displays are likely to fuel the foldable display market in the Asia Pacific. China, South Korea, and Taiwan are leading contributors to the regional market due to the highest manufacturing and exports of display units. The rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced smartphone displays are predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future. North America held the second-largest market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to grow at the CAGR of XX% in the coming years owing to the rising applications of flexible displays in smartphones and television displays.

A report covers the recent development in the market for the global Foldable Display market e.g., Royole Corporation declared the introduction of its new smartphone plus tablet offering, FLexPai, with a display supporting both folded and unfolded usability. The new product addresses several applications containing office, gaming, and entertainment.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Foldable Display Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Foldable Display Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Foldable Display Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Foldable Display Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Foldable Display Market:

Global Foldable Display Market, by Type:

• LED

• OLED

• AMOLED

Global Foldable Display Market, by Application:

• Smartphone display

• Tablets and notebook

• Television

• Wearable display

Global Foldable Display Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Foldable Display Market, Major Players:

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

• LG Display Co., Ltd

• BOE Technology Group Co.

• Applied Materials, Inc.

• Royole Corporation

• Semiconductor Energy Laboratory Co., Ltd

• Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd

• C3Nano, Inc.

• Altenergy Power System, Inc.

• Visionox Technology Inc.

• Asahi Glass

• Fuji Film

• Kaneka

• Sumitomo Chemical

• Ube Industries

• Semiconductor Energy Laboratory

