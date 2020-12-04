Global Moisture Analyzer market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 4.0% from 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

A moisture analyzer is a portable or fixed moisture meter for evaluating moisture content according to a universally accepted moisture measurement technique. Moisture content in pharmaceutical products may influence crystal structure, compound stability, powder stream, compaction, dissolution rate, lubricity, permeability, and polymer film permeability. The surge in demand for moisture analyzers in the healthcare industry to keep product consistency and stability are propelling the moisture analyzer business growth in the coming years. The global Moisture Analyzer market is driven by the rising demand from traditional as well as new verticals and rising demand for moisture analyzer in the Asia Pacific. However, Stability and Reliability Issues are restraining the market growth at the global level. Growing process automation leading to the high demand for in-line moisture analyzers and technological advancements resulting in more reliable heat-based moisture analyzers are expected to generate lucrative growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period. Lack of highly skilled staff is the major challenge for the moisture analyzer market in the near future.

Based on the analyzing technique, the near-infrared segment has led the Moisture Analyzer market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Owing to the NIR analyzers provide the opportunity to measure moisture content in the product during the manufacturing process. The growing process automation in several industries, the rising demand for in-line moisture analysis, and the adoption of near-infrared analysis techniques to improve accuracy are expected to boost the segment over the coming years.

Also, the introduction of advanced products such as SMART Q, and the second-generation infrared moisture analyzer, which provides continuous analysis of moisture determination on the production line will drive segment growth.

Geographically, the Moisture Analyzer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Thanks to the presence of major market players in the region such as AMETEK. Inc., General Electric, Mettler Toledo, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The expansion of the food & beverage industry and improvements in the industrial technology in the region are some of the factors responsible for the moisture analyzer market growth. Developed countries the US, Canada, and Mexico are leading contributors to regional market growth. Among these, the US held the dominant market share of XX% in 2019, which is almost US$ XX Mn. The rapid development of the chemical and pharmaceutical industries are producing a larger demand for moisture analyzers in the economies. Also, growing industrialization to meet the requirement of high-quality production facilities are fueling the market growth in the country. Europe held the second-largest market share of XX% in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at the CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The increasing investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced moisture analyzers are predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future.

A report covers the recent development in the market for the global Moisture Analyzer market e.g., In January 2019, AMETEK presented the AMEVISION communication and display system under its 3050 Moisture analyzer series. Initially intended for WDG-V analyzers, the AMEVision system offers real-time moisture measurements and trend data while also detailing a diversity of maintenance and troubleshooting information.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Moisture Analyzer Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Moisture Analyzer Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Moisture Analyzer Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Moisture Analyzer Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Moisture Analyzer Market:

Global Moisture Analyzer Market, by Equipment Type:

• Desktop-Mounted

• Handheld

• In-line

Global Moisture Analyzer Market, by Analyzing Technique:

• Karl Fischer Titration

• Loss-on-Drying

• Capacitance

• Microwave

• Drying Oven

• Near-infrared

• Radio Frequency

• Others

Global Moisture Analyzer Market, by Verticals:

• Plastic and Polymer

• Pharmaceuticals

• Chemical and Petroleum

• Food and Beverage

• Wood, Paper, and Pulp

• Research and Academics

• Construction

• Water Treatment and Biomass

• Semiconductor

• Metal and Mining

Global Moisture Analyzer Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Moisture Analyzer Market, Major Players:

• PCE Instruments

• Michell Instruments Inc.

• Ametek Inc.

• SpectraSesnsors Inc.

• General Electric Co.

• A&D Co., Ltd.

• Kett Electric Laboratory

• Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

• Sartorius AG

• Shimadzu Corp.

• Gow-Mac Instrument Co.

• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

• Sinar Technology

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• U-Therm International (H.K.) Ltd.

