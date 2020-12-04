Global Precious Metals Market was valued at USD xx Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach USD xx Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Precious Metals Market by region and on the key players’ revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long-term impact on the market.

Global Precious Metals Market Dynamics;

Precious metals are rare, naturally occurring metallic chemical element of high economic value. Chemically, precious metals tend to be less reactive than most elements. They are usually ductile and have a high lustre. Gold, silver, and platinum are all regarded as precious metals. In particular, gold and silver have been highly prized by mankind for thousands of years. Precious metals have several desirable properties that make them suitable for use in a wide range of medical, Jewellery, electronics, industrial, and automotive related applications. These properties include biocompatibility, electrical conductivity, mechanical durability, corrosion resistance, and radiopacity. Various factors such as increasing demand for the precious metals such as gold, silver, and platinum by the investment point of view, increasing use of palladium and platinum metal in electric vehicles industry and rising demand for making artistic work & ornaments are driving the global precious metals market over the forecast period.

However, factors such as stringent legal regulations, the environmental impact of mining, and toxicological issues are restraining the market growth over the forecast period.

Global Precious Metals Market is segmented by type, by applications and by region. By type, gold dominated the global market in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. Gold has inspired artists and craftspersons throughout the ages to produce jewellery, ornaments, and priceless works of art. People in Europe, North America, and Japan are using gold as jewellery for adornment, whereas in many other countries, such as the Middle East and India, gold is purchased also as an investment. In addition, increasing use of gold in the decorative arts and for monetary and investment purposes, there is an ever-expanding need for precious metals in industry and medicine. The gold type segment is followed by the silver type segment. Silver metal is used for implantable and invasive device applications as they possess structural integrity and biocompatibility. More than 80% of silver comes from mining while remaining is obtained from recycling. Rising exports of silver to countries, such as China and India for industrial applications and investment is driving the market growth of this segment.

By geography, APAC held 42.56% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is one of the largest consumers of gold and silver. Various factors such as growing demand for the product from India and China, robust growth of various end-user industries, and changing consumer lifestyle and stable Indian bullion market, increasing industrial demand in china for sliver especially from solar energy are mainly driving the market growth in this region. Countries, such as India, China, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia contribute to more than 50% of global sales of gold. APAC is followed by North America and MEA& Africa. North America is expected to hold xx% of market share over the forecast period. An increasing purchase of precious metals such as gold, silver as a means of long terms investments is mainly driving the market growth in this region. Various factors such as growing demand for palladium in catalytic converters in the automotive industry as vehicle exhausts and increasing demand for precious metals from other sectors such as jewellery and electronics industry are driving the market growth in this region. The Middle East is an emerging market for precious metals where trade generally carried out with gold. Countries such as Dubai and Brazil accounted for the largest market share globally.

Report covers in -analysis of key development, marketing strategies, supply-side, and demand-side indicators. Key players are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches and patent to increase their regional presence and business opeartions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Precious Metals Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Precious Metals Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Precious Metals Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Precious Metals Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Precious Metals Market

Global Precious Metals Market Segmentation by type

• Gold

• Silver

• Platinum

• Palladium

• Osmium

• Iridium

• Ruthenium

• Rhodium

Global Precious Metals Market Segmentation by Applications

• Jewellery

• Industrial

• Electronics

• Automotive industry

• Chemical

• Medical

• Others

Global Precious Metals Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• South Africa

Global Precious Metals Market Major Players

• Barrick Gold

• First Quantum Minerals

• Goldcorp Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc.

• Gold Fields Limited

• Goldcorp Inc.

• Gabriel Resources Limited

• Lundin Mining

• GlencoreXstrata

• North American Palladium Ltd

• Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited

• Freeport-McMoRan

• First Quantum Minerals

• Fresnillo plc

• Pan American Silver Corporation

• First Majestic Silver Corp.

• Nornickel

• Anglo American Platinum Limited

• Impala Platinum Holdings Limited.

