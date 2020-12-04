Global Probiotics Animal Feed Market was valued US$ 4.7 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Probiotics Animal Feed Market Outlook:

Probiotics in animal feed market deal with the production of probiotics, the forms of probiotics available, the dosage of feeding, and the effects of digestion in the animal. The probiotics are usually fed in animal food to gain the immune system by killing pathogens that harm the body. Asia-Pacific is the largest regional market accounting for a global probiotic market, and North American countries are becoming foremost markets in probiotics by creating awareness for the customers to use more probiotics in the future.

Probiotics Animal Feed Market Dynamics:

Modification of the livestock industry from being an unorganized sector to an organized one driving the demand for probiotics in the animal feed market. Also, an increase in concentration on animal health to prevent disease outbreaks is also expected to significantly influence the probiotics in the animal feed market. Likewise, growth in the consumption of animal-based products across the globe is expected to have a robust impact on the probiotics in the animal feed market. Ban on the use of antibiotic growth promoters in animal feed, together with the rise in natural growth promoters is estimated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

On the other hand, the global quality values and rules have probiotics in animals nourish goods which are restraining the growth of the market.

Probiotics Animal Feed Market Segmentation:

Based on source, the bacteria segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share by 2027, and register the higher CAGR during the forecast period as bacterial probiotic strains are vastly capable of increasing immunity, yield, productivity, and gut health in animals. Also, bacterial strains offer a higher survival rate in animal emotional as compared to yeast & fungi probiotic strains, because of which bacteria is chosen as a probiotic in animal nutrition.

By form, the dry segment is expected to garner a larger revenue share of the global probiotics in animal feed market as the dry probiotics in animal feed offer low storage cost, ease in transportation, and higher shelf-life. The negligible moisture content in dry probiotics reduces them fit for use in animal feed as it helps in increasing the shelf life of animal feed as well. Accordingly, the same segment is expected to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Region-wise, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the market share of the global probiotics in the animal feed market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The main countries, encouraging the growth of the regional market are India, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Also, increasing awareness among livestock growers about the benefits of using probiotics for livestock is also boosting the demand for animal probiotics feed additives in the Asia-Pacific.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Probiotics Animal Feed Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Probiotics Animal Feed Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Probiotics Animal Feed Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Probiotics Animal Feed Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Probiotics Animal Feed Market

Global Probiotics Animal Feed Market, By Source

• Bacteria

o Bifidobacterium

o Enterococcus

o Lactobacillus

o Pediococcus

o Bacillus

o Propionibacterium

o Streptococcus

o Others

• Non-bacteria

o Yeast

o Fungal

Global Probiotics Animal Feed Market, By Animal

• Companion Animals

• Livestock

o Cattle

o Poultry

o Broiler

o Turkey

o Layers

o Equine

o Swine

o Aquaculture

Global Probiotics Animal Feed Market, By Form

• Liquid

• Dry

Global Probiotics Animal Feed Market, By Sales Channel

• Modern Trade

• Specialty Stores

• Online Retailers

• Convenience Stores

• Direct Sales

Global Probiotics Animal Feed Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Probiotics Animal Feed Market

• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

• Novozymes

• Kerry Group

• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Land O’Lakes, Inc.

• Pure Cultures

• Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd.

• Novus International, Inc.

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Schouw & Co.

• Lesaffre

• Unique Biotech

• Lallemand Inc.

• Alltech

