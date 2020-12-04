The report of Global Aviation Asset Management Market by Service Type (Leasing Services, Technical Services, Regulatory Certifications), End-User (Commercial Platforms, MRO Services), and Region (North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America, Asia Pacific) is expected to reach US$ 282.21 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Growth in aviation asset management can be attributed to the growing focus of commercial airline operators on increasing their service offerings because of an expanding demand for aerial cargo movement and inflight passenger. Major players dealing with aircraft operations in the commercial airspace are looking for options to outsource aviation asset management services. However, stringent industry regulations restrain the growth of the global market.

Commercial Platforms segment is dominating the aviation Asset management market and valued around US$ XX Mn in 2019.

The commercial platform segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX.XX% and anticipated to hold the highest market share of XX% over the forecast period. The correlation between air traffic and economic development is evident, and the outlook for the future development of the worldwide aircraft fleet is also robust. As per the IATA, the global aircraft fleet will double by 2034, which exhibits huge opportunities for the growth of the commercial platforms segment of the aviation asset management market globally.

APAC region is expected to account for the largest XX% market share by 2027.

APAC is expected to continue to hold the largest XX% share in the aviation asset management market owing to the growing aviation industry across the region. Airline operators are actively increasing their operational fleet to support the aviation asset management market demand on regional roots. Efforts were taken by regional governments to upsurge their manufacturing and operational capabilities in the aviation industry are attracting massive brownfield and Greenfield investments, positively impacting the APAC market.

Key players operating in the Global Aviation Asset Management Market are Aerdata (Subsidiary of the Boeing Company), Airbus Group, Aercap Holdings N.V., Landscape Aviation, SGI Aviation, GE Capital Aviation Services (Subsidiary of General Electric Company), Kestrel Aviation Management, Charles Taylor Aviation (Asset Management) Ltd., BBAM LP, ORIX Aviation, Aviation Asset Management, Inc., Skyworks Capital, LLC, GA Telesis, LLC, Acumen Aviation

