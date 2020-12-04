Fertility Test Market is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 in terms of revenue at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast Period.

The growing use of fertility monitoring devices for contraception, rising awareness about the benefits of ovulation monitors through social media, marketing campaigns, and prevalent e-commerce enterprises are increasing the adoption of fertility test and triggering the growth of Fertility test market in the forecast period.

The growing number of women suffering from lifestyle disorders, rising funding/investments for the development of fertility and ovulation monitors and prevalence of fertility testing kit manufacturers and suppliers are the key drivers propelling the market growth.

Fertility Test Market is majorly segmented by product, mode of purchase, application, end user, and region. On the basis of an end user, a market is segmented into home care settings, hospitals, fertility clinics, and others. In 2018, the home care settings segment is expected to account for the largest share of the fertility test market. The large share can be attributed to the decline of fertility rates in women and men, increasing the need for continuous monitoring of health conditions, and the growing preference for home and remote monitoring.

The North America region in the Fertility Test Market holds a major market share and is predominantly driven by factors such as increasing first-time pregnancy age, the launch of advanced, easy-to-use fertility monitors with high accuracy, and increasing awareness about fertility testing in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period as compared to the developed markets.

Fertility Test Market share is consolidated, as the key multinational players occupy the major industry share. SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics, Church & Dwight, and Prestige Brands Holdings are some of the major industry players. Production capacity expansion, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by industry players.

Fertility Test Market Report Scope:

The market covered in this report has been segmented as follows:

Fertility Test Market, by Product

• Ovulation Predictor Kits

• Fertility Monitors

o Urine-based Monitors

o Saliva-based Monitors

o Other Fertility Monitors (basal body temperature, cervical mucus, and perspiration monitoring)

• Male Fertility Testing Products

Fertility Test Market, by Mode of Purchase

• Non-Prescription/OTC-based

• Prescription-based

Fertility Test Market, by Application

• Female Fertility Testing

• Male Fertility Testing

Fertility Test Market, by End Users

• Home care Settings

• Hospitals, Fertility Clinics, & Others

Fertility Test Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Fertility Test Market market:

• SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics

• Church & Dwight

• Prestige Brands Holdings

• Valley Electronics

• Geratherm Medical

• Hilin Life Products

• Fairhaven Health

• Fertility Focus

• bioZhena

• TaiDoc Technology

• UEBE Medical

• AdvaCare Pharma

• Ava

• Babystart

• Sensiia

