About Dissolved Airfloatation Unit:

Dissolved airfloatation is an operational process for thickening and clarification applications in water and wastewater treatment through the use of microscopic air bubbles as a driving force. Dissolved air floatation units are widely used in food processing applications, which tend to have water high in oil, fat, and grease content. There are mainly two types of dissolved airfloatation units, namely open tank DAF and plate pack DAF.

DMP Corporation

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Water Tecnik Ltd.

FRC Systems International, LLC

Alfa Laval AG

DAF Corporation

Pan America Environmental, Inc.

Hyland Equipment Company

Ecologix Environmental Systems, LLC

WSI International Market Segment by Type, covers:

Open Tank

Plate Pack Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Oil & Gas Industry

Mining Industry

Automotive Industry

Printing Industry

Paper and Pulp Industry

Metal Plating and Finishing

Food Industry Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The growing demand for dissolved airfloatation units can be attributed to their effectiveness in clarifying wastewater and their subsequent application in a number of industries. Water processing is a necessity in many industries, including as a solvent and for material production or cleaning processes. Wastewater is also recycled or reused for environmental and economic purposes.