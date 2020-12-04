“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Probe Card:

A probe card is an interface between an electronic test system and a semiconductor wafer. Typically the probe card is mechanically docked to a prober and electrically connected to a tester. Its purpose is to provide an electrical path between the test system and the circuits on the wafer, thereby permitting the testing and validation of the circuits at the wafer level, usually before they are diced and packaged. It consists, normally, of a printed circuit board (PCB) and some form of contact elements, usually metallic, but possibly of other materials as well. Probe Card Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

FormFactor

Micronics Japan (MJC)

Technoprobe S.p.A.

Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)

MPI Corporation

SV Probe

Microfriend

Korea Instrument

Feinmetall

Synergie Cad Probe

Advantest

Will Technology

TSE

TIPS Messtechnik GmbH Market Segment by Type, covers:

Cantilever Probe Card

Vertical Probe Card

MEMS Probe Card Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Foundry & Logic

DRAM

Flash

Parametric

Others (RF/MMW/Radar, etc.) Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

Demand for probe cards should grow consistently due to the need of high-end assembly for applications such as network/communication equipment, smartphone chips, high-end GPUs, CMOS and wearable device memory, and demands for SiP assembly for fingerprint recognition by Apple and non-Apple manufacturers. IC assembly and testing companies should be the ones to benefit from this development, for they are most directly related to the use of probe cards.

United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Probe Card market, while the Japan is the second sales volume market for Probe Card in 2017.

In the industry, FormFactor profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Micronics Japan (MJC) and Technoprobe S.p.A. ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 23.84%, 14.20% and 9.33% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Probe Card, including Cantilever Probe Card, Vertical Probe Card and MEMS Probe Card. And Vertical Probe Card is the main type for Probe Card, and the Vertical Probe Card reached a sales volume of approximately 48510 K PIN in 2017, with 36.83% of global sales volume. The development of probe cards synchronizes with the development of IC industry. For example, 3D IC, Chip Scale Package (CSP), Flip Chip Package, Multi Chip Module (MCM), KGD (Known Good Die), Cooper Pillar Package, Drawing Chip and high-frequency testing demand are all dependent on various probe card testing technologies.

Probe Card technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Probe Card is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 1900 million USD in 2024, from 1500 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.