Probe Card Market 2020 Research Report by Size, Manufactures, Types, Application and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

Dec 4, 2020 , ,

Probe Card

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The “Probe Card Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Probe Card industry.

About Probe Card:

  • A probe card is an interface between an electronic test system and a semiconductor wafer. Typically the probe card is mechanically docked to a prober and electrically connected to a tester. Its purpose is to provide an electrical path between the test system and the circuits on the wafer, thereby permitting the testing and validation of the circuits at the wafer level, usually before they are diced and packaged. It consists, normally, of a printed circuit board (PCB) and some form of contact elements, usually metallic, but possibly of other materials as well.

    Probe Card Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • FormFactor
  • Micronics Japan (MJC)
  • Technoprobe S.p.A.
  • Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)
  • MPI Corporation
  • SV Probe
  • Microfriend
  • Korea Instrument
  • Feinmetall
  • Synergie Cad Probe
  • Advantest
  • Will Technology
  • TSE
  • TIPS Messtechnik GmbH

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Cantilever Probe Card
  • Vertical Probe Card
  • MEMS Probe Card

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Foundry & Logic
  • DRAM
  • Flash
  • Parametric
  • Others (RF/MMW/Radar, etc.)

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • Demand for probe cards should grow consistently due to the need of high-end assembly for applications such as network/communication equipment, smartphone chips, high-end GPUs, CMOS and wearable device memory, and demands for SiP assembly for fingerprint recognition by Apple and non-Apple manufacturers. IC assembly and testing companies should be the ones to benefit from this development, for they are most directly related to the use of probe cards.
  • United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Probe Card market, while the Japan is the second sales volume market for Probe Card in 2017.
  • In the industry, FormFactor profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Micronics Japan (MJC) and Technoprobe S.p.A. ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 23.84%, 14.20% and 9.33% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
  • Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Probe Card, including Cantilever Probe Card, Vertical Probe Card and MEMS Probe Card. And Vertical Probe Card is the main type for Probe Card, and the Vertical Probe Card reached a sales volume of approximately 48510 K PIN in 2017, with 36.83% of global sales volume. The development of probe cards synchronizes with the development of IC industry. For example, 3D IC, Chip Scale Package (CSP), Flip Chip Package, Multi Chip Module (MCM), KGD (Known Good Die), Cooper Pillar Package, Drawing Chip and high-frequency testing demand are all dependent on various probe card testing technologies.
  • Probe Card technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.
  • The worldwide market for Probe Card is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 1900 million USD in 2024, from 1500 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Probe Card in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Probe Card product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Probe Card, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Probe Card in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Probe Card market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Probe Card breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Probe Card market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Probe Card sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Probe Card Market Report:

    • What will be the Probe Card market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Probe Card market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Probe Card Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Purchase This Report (Price 3480 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13813445  

