About Helium Liquefier:

Helium Liquefier is a device for converting helium into liquid. It is usually used with equipment of recovery and purification. It is an open system which produces a liquid output and requires an equivalent quantity of feed gas as input. The mass flow rates involved in the respective refrigeration process are asymmetric. Helium Liquefier Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Linde Engineering

Air Liquide

Quantum Design

CSIC

Cryo Industries of America

Cryomech Market Segment by Type, covers:

Below 40 L/d

40-80 L/d

Above 80 L/d Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Research Institutes

University

Healthcare

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

China is the largest countries of Helium Liquefier in Asia in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 46.7% the Asia market in 2017, while Southeast Asia and Japan were about 30.8%, 10.1%.