About Industrial Metal Detectors:

Industrial metal detectors indicate the presence of metal in nonconductive materials such as textiles, rubber, oils or liquids, plastics, powders, wood products, ceramics and glasses, and concrete. They are used to determine cleanliness or verify the absence of tramp metal in continuous or bulk products, as well as recycled materials. Applications include the detection of metal chips in pharmaceutical powders or preparations, nails or staples in wood, metal caps in crushed glass, and needles in fabric sheets. Industrial metal detectors are also used to verify the presence and location of metal such as buried electrical lines, piping behind walls, or reinforcing metal rebar in concrete. Airport metal detectors are used to detect guns, knives, bombs, and other weapons. Industrial metal detectors for security applications can also be used to detect metallic items that an individual is trying to smuggle into or out of a secure facility.

Scope of this report:

For industry structure analysis, the industrial metal detector industry is concentrate. The top five producers account for about 60.86% of the revenue market in 2016. Regionally, North America is the biggest revenue area of industrial metal detector, with sales revenue share of 33.49% in 2016.

The sales of industrial metal detector increases from 20651 Units in 2012 to 24266 Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 4.1%.

Asia-Pacific occupied 32.81% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively have around 28.65% and 23.28% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of sales.

The worldwide market for Industrial Metal Detectors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 680 million USD in 2024, from 590 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.