Industrial Metal Detectors Market by 2020 Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Trends to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Industrial Metal Detectors

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Global “Industrial Metal Detectors Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Industrial Metal Detectors:

  • Industrial metal detectors indicate the presence of metal in nonconductive materials such as textiles, rubber, oils or liquids, plastics, powders, wood products, ceramics and glasses, and concrete. They are used to determine cleanliness or verify the absence of tramp metal in continuous or bulk products, as well as recycled materials. Applications include the detection of metal chips in pharmaceutical powders or preparations, nails or staples in wood, metal caps in crushed glass, and needles in fabric sheets. Industrial metal detectors are also used to verify the presence and location of metal such as buried electrical lines, piping behind walls, or reinforcing metal rebar in concrete. Airport metal detectors are used to detect guns, knives, bombs, and other weapons. Industrial metal detectors for security applications can also be used to detect metallic items that an individual is trying to smuggle into or out of a secure facility.

    Industrial Metal Detectors Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Mettler-Toledo
  • Eriez
  • CEIA
  • Loma
  • Anritsu
  • Sesotec
  • Metal Detection
  • Nissin Electronics
  • Mesutronic
  • Thermo Fisher
  • Fortress Technology
  • Nikka Densok
  • Cassel Messtechnik
  • VinSyst
  • Foremost
  • COSO
  • Ketan
  • Shanghai Shenyi

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Metal Detector with Conveyor
  • Rectangular Aperture Metal Detector
  • Gravity Fall Metal Detector
  • Pipeline Liquid, Paste and Slurry Metal Detector

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Food Industry
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Textiles Industry
  • Mining and Plastic Industry
  • Others

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • For industry structure analysis, the industrial metal detector industry is concentrate. The top five producers account for about 60.86% of the revenue market in 2016. Regionally, North America is the biggest revenue area of industrial metal detector, with sales revenue share of 33.49% in 2016.
  • The sales of industrial metal detector increases from 20651 Units in 2012 to 24266 Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 4.1%.
  • Asia-Pacific occupied 32.81% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively have around 28.65% and 23.28% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of sales.
  • The worldwide market for Industrial Metal Detectors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 680 million USD in 2024, from 590 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Industrial Metal Detectors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Industrial Metal Detectors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Industrial Metal Detectors, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Industrial Metal Detectors in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Industrial Metal Detectors market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Industrial Metal Detectors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Industrial Metal Detectors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Industrial Metal Detectors sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Industrial Metal Detectors Market Report:

    • What will be the Industrial Metal Detectors market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Industrial Metal Detectors market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Industrial Metal Detectors Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Industrial Metal Detectors Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Industrial Metal Detectors Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    3 Global Industrial Metal Detectors Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Industrial Metal Detectors Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Industrial Metal Detectors Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Industrial Metal Detectors Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    10 Global Industrial Metal Detectors Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Industrial Metal Detectors Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Industrial Metal Detectors Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Industrial Metal Detectors Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Industrial Metal Detectors Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Industrial Metal Detectors Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

