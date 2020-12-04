“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Machine:

HPL is produced in discontinuously operating multi-layer daylight presses with compression pressures of between 50 and 90 bar and temperatures > 120Â°C. In the context of the laminate production process, pressure is very often also quoted in megapascal [MPa]. Daylight presses can have between 10 to 20 layers and each layer can accomodate approx. 8 laminate boards with a nominal thickness from 0.50 to 0.80 mm. Depending on the loading of the press and its maximum temperature, the entire pressing cycle including recooling takes between 20 and 60 minutes.

High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Machine Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Siempelkamp

Dieffenbacher

Wemhoener

SCM Group

Kitagawa Engineering

YALIAN

FOMA

Kono

Dipuer Market Segment by Type, covers:

4″ x 6″

4″ x 8″

4″ x 10″

4″ x 12″

5″ x 6″

Others Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Decorative Laminates

Industrial Laminates Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Scope of this report:

The high pressure laminate (HPL) machine market is very concentrated market; key players include Siempelkamp, Dieffenbacher, Wemhoener, SCM Group, Kitagawa Engineering, YALIAN, FOMA, Kono, Dipuer the revenue of top three manufacturers accounts about 60% of the total revenue in 2018. The high-end products mainly come from Germany.

Depending on application, the high pressure laminate (HPL) machine is major applied in producing decorative laminates and industrial laminates. As of 2018, demand for a decorative laminates dominated the overall market, reached to 175 units globally, with more 80% market share.

Analysis of the high pressure laminate (HPL) machine market indicated that Europe would still account for the highest production in 2025 as a result of advanced technology, but Asia has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, India and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

The worldwide market for High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 1373.7 million US$ in 2024, from 1087.4 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.