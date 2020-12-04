Fri. Dec 4th, 2020

Air Chain Hoist Market 2020 Research Report by Size, Share, Trends, Growth Drivers, Challenges and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

By sambit

Dec 4, 2020

Air Chain Hoist

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The “Air Chain Hoist Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Air Chain Hoist industry.

About Air Chain Hoist:

  • Air Chain Hoists, often referred to as pneumatic hoists; utilize a rotary or piston-driven motor powered by compressed air. Air passes through the system and cools the hoist as it operates, so air chain hoists can run continuously without rest or risk of overheatingâ€”unlike an electric hoist system.

    Air Chain Hoist Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Columbus McKinnon
  • KITO
  • JD Neuhaus
  • Ingersoll Rand
  • Toku
  • Atlas Copco
  • KHC
  • Endo-kogyo
  • Chengday
  • Shanghai yiying
  • Shanyan
  • PLANETA Hebetechnik
  • Changzhou Meiseng

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Light Duty
  • Medium Duty
  • Heavy Duty

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Oil & Gas
  • General Industry
  • Construction
  • Mining & Excavating Operation
  • Others

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Air Chain Hoists in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Air Chain Hoists. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of industrial fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Air Chain Hoists will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.
  • The worldwide market for Air Chain Hoist is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 220 million USD in 2024, from 190 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Air Chain Hoist in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Air Chain Hoist product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Air Chain Hoist, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Air Chain Hoist in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Air Chain Hoist market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Air Chain Hoist breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Air Chain Hoist market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Air Chain Hoist sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Air Chain Hoist Market Report:

    • What will be the Air Chain Hoist market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Air Chain Hoist market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Air Chain Hoist Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Air Chain Hoist Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Air Chain Hoist Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Air Chain Hoist Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Air Chain Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Air Chain Hoist Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Air Chain Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Air Chain Hoist Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Air Chain Hoist Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Air Chain Hoist Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Air Chain Hoist Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Air Chain Hoist Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Air Chain Hoist Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Air Chain Hoist Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Air Chain Hoist Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Air Chain Hoist Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Air Chain Hoist Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

