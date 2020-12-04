“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Precipitated Silicas:

Precipitated silica, a form of synthetic amorphous silicon dioxide, is derived from quartz sand, a crystalline form of silicon dioxide. The physical properties of precipitated silica can be manipulated during the manufacturing process to deliver products with a wide range of performance-enhancing features engineered for many different end-use applications.

Evnoik

Rhodia (Solvay)

Huber Engineered Materials

PPG

OSC Group

WR Grace

Tosoh Silica

Quechen Silicon

Zhuzhou Xinglong

Fujian Zhengsheng

Shandong Link

Fujian ZhengYuan

Shandong Jinneng

Hengcheng Silica

Fujian Fengrun

Tonghua Shuanglong

Jiangxi Blackcat

Shanxi Tond Market Segment by Type, covers:

Dental grade

Food grade

HDS Tire grade

Technical rubber grade Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Rubber

Dentifrice

Industrial

Nutrition/Health Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The precipitated silicas industry concentration is low, and the manufacturing bases are distributed all over the world. Currently the major producers are mainly distributed in the United States, EU, Japan and China. China is the largest producer and consumer, but the outputs are the low-end products; the high-end products are produced by the giants like Evnoik, Rhodia (Solvay), Huber Engineered Materials, PPG, OSC Group, WR Grace and Tosoh Silica etc., which established the factories all over the world, though acquisitions or wholly foreign-owned and joint ventures.

In the past five years, the precipitated silicas industry developed rapidly, and the price of precipitated silicas products was of the downward trend, due to the prices of raw material and the downstream demand. In the future, the market is full of uncertainty, especially in the next two years; the global economy will be in fluctuation, especially for the Chinese economy, downward pressure is big and the demand will slow down. The new increase point may come from Asia, especially from India, but it also is uncertain.The worldwide market for Precipitated Silicas is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 4590 million USD in 2024, from 3450 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.