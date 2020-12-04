Fri. Dec 4th, 2020

PA 12 Market by 2020 Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Trends to 2024 | Absolute Reports

PA 12

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “PA 12 Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About PA 12:

  • Polyamide 12 (PA 12) is a polymer with the formula [(CH2)11C(O)NH]n. It is made from Ï‰-aminolauric acid or laurolactam monomers that each have 12 carbons.it is Semi-crystalline-crystalline thermoplastic material. Relatively low density, low water absorption. It has physical properties that make it an excellent material for manufacturing many different products

    PA 12 Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Evonik(DE)
  • Arkema(FR)
  • EMS-Grivory(CH)
  • UBE Industries(JP)

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Bio-based PA 12
  • Petroleum-based PA 12

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Food & Medical
  • Automotive
  • Electronics
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Others

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • At present, in the foreign developed countries the PA 12 industry on a higher level than other countries, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have variety products, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.
  • There are major two classification of PA 12 in this report, bio-based PA 12 and petroleum-based PA 12. Globally, the production share of each type of PA 12 is 0.24% and 99.76% in 2015.
  • At present, there are four companies make up a 99.69 % share of the PA 12 market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in EU. The top four manufacturers are Evonik, Arkema, EMS-Grivory, UBE Industries, respectively with global production market share as 48.49%, 32.18%, 10.58% and 8.44% in 2015.
  • Although sales of PA 12 brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the PA 12 field.
  • The worldwide market for PA 12 is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 1970 million USD in 2024, from 1450 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the PA 12 in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe PA 12 product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of PA 12, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of PA 12 in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the PA 12 market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the PA 12 breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, PA 12 market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe PA 12 sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in PA 12 Market Report:

    • What will be the PA 12 market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the PA 12 market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the PA 12 Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Purchase This Report (Price 3480 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13869954  

