“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “PA 12 Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About PA 12:

Polyamide 12 (PA 12) is a polymer with the formula [(CH2)11C(O)NH]n. It is made from Ï‰-aminolauric acid or laurolactam monomers that each have 12 carbons.it is Semi-crystalline-crystalline thermoplastic material. Relatively low density, low water absorption. It has physical properties that make it an excellent material for manufacturing many different products Get a Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13869954 PA 12 Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Evonik(DE)

Arkema(FR)

EMS-Grivory(CH)

UBE Industries(JP) Market Segment by Type, covers:

Bio-based PA 12

Petroleum-based PA 12 Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Food & Medical

Automotive

Electronics

Mechanical Engineering

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/13869954 Scope of this report:

At present, in the foreign developed countries the PA 12 industry on a higher level than other countries, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have variety products, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

There are major two classification of PA 12 in this report, bio-based PA 12 and petroleum-based PA 12. Globally, the production share of each type of PA 12 is 0.24% and 99.76% in 2015.

At present, there are four companies make up a 99.69 % share of the PA 12 market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in EU. The top four manufacturers are Evonik, Arkema, EMS-Grivory, UBE Industries, respectively with global production market share as 48.49%, 32.18%, 10.58% and 8.44% in 2015.

Although sales of PA 12 brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the PA 12 field.

The worldwide market for PA 12 is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 1970 million USD in 2024, from 1450 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.