Menstrual Cups Market by 2020 Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Trends to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Menstrual Cups

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Menstrual Cups Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Menstrual Cups:

  • Menstrual Cups is type of feminine hygiene product which is usually made of medical grade silicone, shaped like a bell and is flexible. It is worn inside the vagina during menstruation to catch menstrual fluid (blood), and can be worn during the day and overnight. Full Menstrual Cups are removed from the vagina, emptied into the toilet or sink, washed and re-inserted (washing hands with soap before doing so is crucial).At the end of the monthly period, the cup can be sterilized, usually by boiling in water. Unlike tampons and pads, the cup collects menstrual fluid rather than absorbing it.Manufacturers have different recommendations for when to replace the cups, but in general they can be reused for five years or so. Disposable Menstrual Cups are also available â€“ these work in the same way as a regular Menstrual Cups except they are disposed of after every use or (for some brands) after every cycle.

    Menstrual Cups Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Diva
  • Lunette
  • The Keeper
  • Femmycycle
  • Mooncup (UK)
  • MeLuna
  • Anigan
  • Yuuki
  • IrisCup
  • Soft Cup
  • FemmeCup
  • SckoonCup
  • LadyCup
  • MiaLuna
  • Monzcare
  • LifeCup

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Silicon
  • Natural Gum Rubber (Latex)
  • Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Supermarkets
  • Drugstore
  • Online Shop

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • In the last several years, global market of Menstrual Cups developed rapidly, with a revenue average growth rate of 3.2%. In 2017, global revenue of Menstrual Cups is nearly 37.7 M USD; the actual production is about 3250 K Units.
  • Menstrual Cups is widely sales on Supermarkets, Drugstore, Online Shop. The most proportion of Menstrual Cups is used through Supermarket, and the consumption proportion is about 49% in 2017.
  • North America is the largest supplier of Menstrual Cups, with a production market share 48.7%. The second place is Europe, following North America with the production market share of 45% in 2017.
  • The worldwide market for Menstrual Cups is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 46 million USD in 2024, from 38 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Menstrual Cups in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Menstrual Cups product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Menstrual Cups, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Menstrual Cups in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Menstrual Cups market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Menstrual Cups breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Menstrual Cups market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Menstrual Cups sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Menstrual Cups Market Report:

    • What will be the Menstrual Cups market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Menstrual Cups market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Menstrual Cups Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Menstrual Cups Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Menstrual Cups Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Menstrual Cups Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Menstrual Cups Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Menstrual Cups Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Menstrual Cups Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Menstrual Cups Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Menstrual Cups Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Menstrual Cups Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Menstrual Cups Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Menstrual Cups Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Menstrual Cups Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Menstrual Cups Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Menstrual Cups Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Menstrual Cups Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Menstrual Cups Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

