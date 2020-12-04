Fri. Dec 4th, 2020

Agrigenomics Market by 2020 Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Trends to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Agrigenomics

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Agrigenomics Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Agrigenomics:

  • Agrigenomics is product and scientific services in genomics field for agriculture and livestock. Include DNA extraction and purification, DNA/RNA sequencing, Genotyping, Gene expression profiling, Marker-assisted selection, GMO/Trait purity and other technology.

    Agrigenomics Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Illumina
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Eurofins
  • Zoetis
  • LGC Limited
  • BGI
  • Neogen Corporation
  • Pacific Biosciences
  • CEN4GEN Institute
  • NuGEN Technologies
  • Edico Genome
  • UD-GenoMed Limited
  • SciGenom

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Illumina HiSeq
  • Sanger Sequencer
  • PacBio Sequencer
  • SOLiD Sequencer
  • Other

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Crops
  • Livestock

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • Agrigenomics is widely used in Crops and Livestock. The most proportion of Agrigenomics is used in Crops, and the proportion is about 75.6% in 2016.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Agilent Technologies are the leaders of the industry, with 33% market share in 2016, and hold key technologies and patents. Other manufacturesâ€™ products are used to meet local demand. With further expanding market, there will be more players in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Agrigenomics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 5460 million USD in 2024, from 3740 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Agrigenomics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Agrigenomics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Agrigenomics, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Agrigenomics in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Agrigenomics market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Agrigenomics breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Agrigenomics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Agrigenomics sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Agrigenomics Market Report:

    • What will be the Agrigenomics market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Agrigenomics market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Agrigenomics Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Agrigenomics Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Agrigenomics Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Agrigenomics Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Agrigenomics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Agrigenomics Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Agrigenomics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Agrigenomics Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Agrigenomics Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Agrigenomics Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Agrigenomics Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Agrigenomics Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Agrigenomics Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Agrigenomics Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Agrigenomics Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Agrigenomics Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Agrigenomics Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

