About Agrigenomics:

Agrigenomics is product and scientific services in genomics field for agriculture and livestock. Include DNA extraction and purification, DNA/RNA sequencing, Genotyping, Gene expression profiling, Marker-assisted selection, GMO/Trait purity and other technology.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina

Agilent Technologies

Eurofins

Zoetis

LGC Limited

BGI

Neogen Corporation

Pacific Biosciences

CEN4GEN Institute

NuGEN Technologies

Edico Genome

UD-GenoMed Limited

SciGenom Market Segment by Type, covers:

Illumina HiSeq

Sanger Sequencer

PacBio Sequencer

SOLiD Sequencer

Other Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Crops

Livestock Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Agrigenomics is widely used in Crops and Livestock. The most proportion of Agrigenomics is used in Crops, and the proportion is about 75.6% in 2016.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Agilent Technologies are the leaders of the industry, with 33% market share in 2016, and hold key technologies and patents. Other manufacturesâ€™ products are used to meet local demand. With further expanding market, there will be more players in the future.

The worldwide market for Agrigenomics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 5460 million USD in 2024, from 3740 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.