Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market 2020 Research Report by Size, Share, Trends, Growth Drivers, Challenges and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

Dec 4, 2020

Waterborne Epoxy Resins

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The “Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Waterborne Epoxy Resins industry.

About Waterborne Epoxy Resins:

  • Waterborne epoxy resins are thermosetting resins that are used in various end-user industries such as automotive, textile, construction, furniture, packaging, and other end-user industries. They demonstrate high gloss, excellent chemical and corrosion resistance, good adhesion, high mechanical stability, high flexibility and compatibility, optimized performance, and good impact and abrasion resistance properties. These resins are also dustproof. The application segment of waterborne epoxy resins includes coatings, adhesives, and composites.

    Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Aditya Birla Chemicals
  • Allnex
  • Hexion
  • Huntsman
  • Olin
  • Air Products and Chemicals
  • Incorez
  • KUKDO Chemical
  • NAN YA Plastics Industrial
  • Reichhold

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Low Molecular Weight Waterborne Epoxy Resins
  • High Molecular Weight Waterborne Epoxy Resins

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Automotive
  • Textile
  • Construction
  • Furniture
  • Packaging
  • Others

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • This report focuses on the Waterborne Epoxy Resins in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing shift toward green and eco-friendly products. The eco-friendly characteristics have been one of the most important trends in the coatings and adhesives industry since the last five years. This trend is largely influenced by the strict European Union (EU) regulation factors, such as the reduction in emission of VOC from solvent-based coatings. These restrictions have led to the shift in the demand from solvent-based epoxy resins to eco-friendly products, such as water-based resins. These water-based eco-friendly products do not contain solvents that evaporate during the curing phase. These products require a special ultraviolet light to cure instantly. The resins are the key to innovation in the coatings and adhesives industry, and they influence the major trends in the waterborne epoxy market.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Waterborne Epoxy Resins product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Waterborne Epoxy Resins, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Waterborne Epoxy Resins in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Waterborne Epoxy Resins market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Waterborne Epoxy Resins breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Waterborne Epoxy Resins market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Waterborne Epoxy Resins sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Report:

    • What will be the Waterborne Epoxy Resins market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Waterborne Epoxy Resins market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Waterborne Epoxy Resins Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Waterborne Epoxy Resins Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Waterborne Epoxy Resins Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Waterborne Epoxy Resins Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Waterborne Epoxy Resins Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Waterborne Epoxy Resins Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

