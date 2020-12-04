“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Waterborne Epoxy Resins:

Waterborne epoxy resins are thermosetting resins that are used in various end-user industries such as automotive, textile, construction, furniture, packaging, and other end-user industries. They demonstrate high gloss, excellent chemical and corrosion resistance, good adhesion, high mechanical stability, high flexibility and compatibility, optimized performance, and good impact and abrasion resistance properties. These resins are also dustproof. The application segment of waterborne epoxy resins includes coatings, adhesives, and composites.

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Allnex

Hexion

Huntsman

Olin

Air Products and Chemicals

Incorez

KUKDO Chemical

NAN YA Plastics Industrial

Reichhold Market Segment by Type, covers:

Low Molecular Weight Waterborne Epoxy Resins

High Molecular Weight Waterborne Epoxy Resins Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Automotive

Textile

Construction

Furniture

Packaging

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Scope of this report:

This report focuses on the Waterborne Epoxy Resins in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing shift toward green and eco-friendly products. The eco-friendly characteristics have been one of the most important trends in the coatings and adhesives industry since the last five years. This trend is largely influenced by the strict European Union (EU) regulation factors, such as the reduction in emission of VOC from solvent-based coatings. These restrictions have led to the shift in the demand from solvent-based epoxy resins to eco-friendly products, such as water-based resins. These water-based eco-friendly products do not contain solvents that evaporate during the curing phase. These products require a special ultraviolet light to cure instantly. The resins are the key to innovation in the coatings and adhesives industry, and they influence the major trends in the waterborne epoxy market.