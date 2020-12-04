“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Astronomical Telescope:

Astronomical telescope is an optical instrument used to view heavenly bodies such moon,stars, planets and distant objects. Astronomical telescope consists of two convex lenses: objective and eye piece. The objective is a convex lens of large focal length and large aperture. It usually made of two convex lenses in contact with each other to reduce the chromatic and spherical aberrations. The eye piece is also a convex lens .Its focal length is smaller than that of objective. It is also a combination of two lenses.

Currently, the market of astronomical telescope is getting more and more concentrated. The global largest producer of astronomical telescope Synta, which holds three top brands of astronomical telescope (Celestron, Meade and Sky Watcher) and OEM for other brands, is announced to accounts for about 60% of the global total market.

As to the product types and applications of astronomical telescope, refracting telescope and reflector telescope are main types and entry-level telescope account for about 90% of the total market.

The worldwide market for Astronomical Telescope is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.6% over the next five years, will reach 290 million USD in 2024, from 180 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.