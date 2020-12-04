Global Operating Room Management Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.10 % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

The operating room management has facilitated coordination and communication between different surgical teams. Hospitals are focusing on cost control, enhancement of the efficiency of operating rooms, and infrastructure development in the operating rooms.

Global Operating Room Management Market, Dynamics:

The global operating room management market is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Also, High investments by the governments and venture capitalists, favorable reimbursement policies are expected to propel the growth of the operating room management market. An introduction of innovative technologies like robot-assisted surgeries, several minimally invasive surgeries, and inclination toward non-invasive surgical procedures are some of the prominent factors behind the global operating room management market.

On the other hand, the adoption of operating room management solutions is affected by their high installation and maintenance costs. The operating room management software has once installed, it has to be regularly updated as per the user’s requirements and software enhancements. The high maintenance cost of high-end IT-enabled systems is expected to limit the global operating room management market growth.

Global Operating Room Management Market, Segment Analysis:

Operating room supply management solutions are expected to contribute XX% share in the global operating room management market. Supply chain management solution is playing a significant role in cost savings in healthcare organizations. A lack of proper management of operating room management inventory supply makes it difficult to track the utilization of supply per case. Reimbursement of surgeries has declined because of the unavailability of records for surgical procedures and inventories. Supply chain management software offers effective management of expensive OR materials (injectable, instruments), tracking surgical materials like tissues.

The hospital segment is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. An increasing number of chronic diseases and geriatric populations is expected to increase the demand for the Hospitals across the globe. The hospitals are spending more than 70% of their budget on the operating rooms. Also, healthcare organizations are increasingly promoting the adoption of software solutions, which can be expected to boost operational efficiency.

Global Operating Room Management Market, Regional Analysis:

North America held the dominant position in 2019 and is projected to continue its dominant position during the forecast period. A large pool of patients with chronic diseases and consistent push toward digitization within operating room environments are expected to boost the regional market growth. The region has a well-established healthcare infrastructure. An increase in hospital expenditure, rising focus on activities to create awareness about operating room management, and many operating room procedures are expected to drive the growth in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Operating Room Management Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Operating Room Management Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Operating Room Management Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Operating Room Management Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Operating Room Management Market

Global Operating Room Management Market, By Component

• Software

• Services

Global Operating Room Management Market, By Solution

• Data Management and Communication Solutions

• Anesthesia Information Management Systems

• Operating Room Supply Management Solutions

• Operating Room Scheduling Solutions

• Performance Management Solutions

• Other Solutions

Global Operating Room Management Market, By Delivery Mode

• On-Premise Solutions

• Web-Based Solutions

• Cloud-Based Solutions

Global Operating Room Management Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Global Operating Room Management Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Operating Room Management Market

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

• Omnicell

• McKesson

• GE Healthcare

• Getinge

• Surgical Information Systems

• Picis Clinical Solutions

• Brainlab

• Richard Wolf

• Optum

• Nexus AG

