“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Automotive Parking Radar Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Automotive Parking Radar:

This report studies the Automotive Parking Radar market. Parking Radars (or Parking Sensor) are designed to alert the driver about obstacles while parking or reversing. The use of display along with parking Radar gives a more precise look to understand quickly about the obstacle in terms of distance and representation.

Bosch

Denso

Fujitsu Ten

Continental

Autoliv

Delphi

ZF

Valeo

Hella Market Segment by Type, covers:

Forward

Rear View Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The global production of automotive parking radar is about 273 M Units in 2016, Europe is the largest production region in 2016, the production is about 82 M Units in 2016, the market share is about 30%; North America is the second largest production region in 2016, the production is about 68 M Units in 2016, the market share is about 25%;

The global consumption of automotive parking radar is about 273 M Units in 2016, Europe is also the largest consumption region in 2016, the consumption is about 76.5 M Unit, the market share is about 28%; China is the second largest consumption region in 2016, the consumption is about 65 M Unit, the market share is about 24%;

The average price of automotive parking radar is about 15.5 USD per Unit in 2016, the average gross margin is about 20%, the price shows down trend and the gross margin has the similar trend;

The worldwide market for Automotive Parking Radar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 6810 million USD in 2024, from 4510 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.