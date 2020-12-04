“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Process Aids:

The global Process Aids report delivers a complete outlook of the market while explaining changing market dynamics, deployments, value chain and market dynamic forces, and restraining factors of the Process Aids Industry.

Process Aids Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

BASF

Arkema Group

Dupont

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Honeywell

Solvay

AXEL

DAIKIN Chemical

Struktol Company

Constab (Kafrit Group)

Tosaf

Kerax Limited

Phoenix Plastics

Performance Additives

Evonik

Huntsman Corporation

Erteco Rubber & Plastics AB

Polytechs Market Segment by Type, covers:

High Molecular Weight

Medium Molecular Weight

Low Molecular Weight Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Chemical & Plastics Industry

Packaging & Paper