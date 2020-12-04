“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Cellulose Acetate – A:

Cellulose acetate is a natural plastic, which is manufactured from purified natural cellulose. Natural cellulose of the appropriate properties is derived primarily from two sources, cotton linters and wood pulp. Cellulose Acetate – A Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Celanese

Eastman

Daicel

Solvay

Sichuan Push Acetati Market Segment by Type, covers:

Cellulose Diacetate

Cellulose Triacetate Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Cigarette Filters

Fabrics

Film

Molded Plastics

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

The cellulose acetate industry concentration is high. The world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American, Europe and Japan, such as Celanese, Eastman, Daicel and Solvay, all have perfect products. In China, the main manufacture is Sichuan Push Acetati.

In recent years, some countries and regions were gradually introduced no-smoking policy, cellulose acetate industry also been affected. In order to offset the weakening consumption trend in cigarettes market, major companies are redirecting R&D efforts towards improving the functionality of cellulose acetate.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, the Chinese manufacture Sichuan Push Acetati can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology.

Cellulose acetate can be calssfied as two types, cellulose diacetate and cellulose triacetate. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 75.14% of the cellulose acetate market is cigarette filter industry, 9.16% is fabrics industry, 5.33% is film industry, 4.32% is molded plastics industry and 6.05% divided among other industries in 2015.

The major raw material for cellulose acetate is wood pulp, acetic anhydride, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of cellulose acetate industry.

We tend to believe this industry is an promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.