This report studies the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market, also known as Butt Fusion Welding Machine, it is an industrial machine for PP, PE, PB and PVDF pipes and fittings for industrial applications with pressure piping systems. Extensively demanded for welding purposes, it works by melting two ends of the plastic or metal and then pressing them onto each other until they get weld. Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Fusion Group

Ritmo Group

Rothenberger

SAURON

SINWINCO

Georg Fischer

Kennees

Fusion Provida UK

Hiweld

Mcelroy

Hy-Ram Engineering

Acuster Bahisa

Wuxi Baoda

Hangzhou Huanzhong Market Segment by Type, covers:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Manual Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Oil & Gas

Water Supply

Chemical Industry

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

Fusion Group, Rothenberger and RITMO captured the top three revenue share spots in the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market in 2017. Fusion Group dominated with 22.94 percent revenue share, followed by Rothenberger with 15.92 percent revenue share and RITMO with 10.90 percent revenue share. Other leading vendors include SAURON, SINWINCO, Georg Fischer, Kennees, Fusion Utilities, Hiweld, Mcelroy, Hy-Ram Engineering, Acuster Bahisa, Wuxi Baoda and Hangzhou Huanzhong.

Pipe fusion is popular across numerous applications due to its ability to conform to so many environments, conditions, and budgets. In terms of the segment, the Oil & Gas segment was the largest contributor in the Industrial Butt Fusion Machine market. In 2017 the Oil & Gas market amounted for 38.74% of sales share.

The worldwide market for Industrial Butt Fusion Machines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 1280 million USD in 2024, from 1130 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.