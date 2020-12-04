Fri. Dec 4th, 2020

Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market 2020 Research Report by Size, Manufactures, Types, Application and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

Industrial Butt Fusion Machines

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The “Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines industry.

About Industrial Butt Fusion Machines:

  • This report studies the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market, also known as Butt Fusion Welding Machine, it is an industrial machine for PP, PE, PB and PVDF pipes and fittings for industrial applications with pressure piping systems. Extensively demanded for welding purposes, it works by melting two ends of the plastic or metal and then pressing them onto each other until they get weld.

    Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Fusion Group
  • Ritmo Group
  • Rothenberger
  • SAURON
  • SINWINCO
  • Georg Fischer
  • Kennees
  • Fusion Provida UK
  • Hiweld
  • Mcelroy
  • Hy-Ram Engineering
  • Acuster Bahisa
  • Wuxi Baoda
  • Hangzhou Huanzhong

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Automatic
  • Semi-Automatic
  • Manual

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Oil & Gas
  • Water Supply
  • Chemical Industry
  • Others

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • Fusion Group, Rothenberger and RITMO captured the top three revenue share spots in the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market in 2017. Fusion Group dominated with 22.94 percent revenue share, followed by Rothenberger with 15.92 percent revenue share and RITMO with 10.90 percent revenue share. Other leading vendors include SAURON, SINWINCO, Georg Fischer, Kennees, Fusion Utilities, Hiweld, Mcelroy, Hy-Ram Engineering, Acuster Bahisa, Wuxi Baoda and Hangzhou Huanzhong.
  • Pipe fusion is popular across numerous applications due to its ability to conform to so many environments, conditions, and budgets. In terms of the segment, the Oil & Gas segment was the largest contributor in the Industrial Butt Fusion Machine market. In 2017 the Oil & Gas market amounted for 38.74% of sales share.
  • The worldwide market for Industrial Butt Fusion Machines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 1280 million USD in 2024, from 1130 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Industrial Butt Fusion Machines product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Industrial Butt Fusion Machines, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Industrial Butt Fusion Machines in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Industrial Butt Fusion Machines sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market Report:

    • What will be the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

