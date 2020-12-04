“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Bone Growth Stimulation Devices:

Bone growth stimulation devices are worn outside the skin and do not require surgical implantation or extraction. Bone Growth Stimulation Devices Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Bioventus

DJO Global

Orthofix

Zimmer Biomet

ITO Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Market Segment by Type, covers:

Inductive Coupling Therapy

Capacitive Coupling Therapy

Combined Therapy Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Spinal Fusion Surgeries

Delayed Union & Nonunion Bone Fractures