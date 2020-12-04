“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light:

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light is a type of electrical gas-discharge light. In a high-intensity discharge lamp, electricity arcs between two electrodes, creating an intensely bright light. Mercury, sodium, or metal halide gas acts as the conductor. High-intensity discharge (HID) lighting provides the second highest efficacy and longest service life of any lighting type.

In this report, high intensity discharge (HID) light mainly refers to the high intensity discharge light source.

Due to the impact of economic crisis, high intensity discharge (HID) light market was fluctuant in recent years. However, with the recovery trend of economy, High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light market will keep growing. Due to the threat from the LED lighting, the development of high intensity discharge (HID) light will develop slowly. Viewed from the supply side, there are many manufacturers in the High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light industry, while from the demand side, the current demand for High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light products is growing.

At present, there are a mass of manufacturers in the market. Leading five companies in the market occupies about 53% of the market shares. Major manufacturers in the market are Philips, Osram, GE, Hella and Valeo etc.

To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of new entrants and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light market will still be a market of fierce competition.