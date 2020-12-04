“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Nasogastric Tube:

Nasogastric tube: A tube that is passed through the nose and down through the nasopharynx and esophagus into the stomach. Abbreviated NG tube. It is a flexible tube made of rubber or plastic, and it has bidirectional potential. It can be used to remove the contents of the stomach, including air, to decompress the stomach, or to remove small solid objects and fluid, such as poison, from the stomach. An NG tube can also be used to put substances into the stomach, and so it may be used to place nutrients directly into the stomach when a patient cannot take food or drink by mouth. Nasogastric Tube Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Andersen Products

Bard Medical

Bicakcilar

Degania Silicone

Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology

Pacific Hospital Supply

Rontis Medical Market Segment by Type, covers:

Levin tube

Sengstaken-Blakemore tube

Others Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Children Use

Adult Use Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

Europe is the largest consumer of Nasogastric Tube, with a consumption market share of 25.55% and a production market share of 34.9% in 2015.

The second place is China, following Europe with the consumption market share of 25.11% and the production market share of 16.3% in 2015.

China is the important supplier of Nasogastric Tube. In 2015, the production revenue of Nasogastric Tube was more than 11.48% share, and the consumption was about 25.11%. So there are large numbers of Nasogastric Tube importing from China.