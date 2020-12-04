“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Bioresorbable Medical Material:

About Bioresorbable Medical Material:

The bioresorbable medical material in this report contains polylactic acid (PLA), polyglycolic acid (PGA), polysaccharides, polycaprolactone (PCL) and PLGA. Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Evonik

Corbion

DSM

Mitsui Chemicals

PCAS

Poly-Med

KLS Martin Market Segment by Type, covers:

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polyglycolic Acid (PGA)

Polysaccharides

Polycaprolactone (PCL)

PLGA Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Drug Delivery

Orthopedics

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

The global average price of Bioresorbable Medical Material experienced a fluctuation trend, from 3100 USD/Kg in 2012 to 3128 USD/Kg in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will present a fluctuation trend in the following five years.

The classification of PLA, PGA, PCL, PLGA, Polysaccharides and others, and the proportion of PLA in 2016 is about 27%. And the proportion of PCL, PGA is about 19% and 16%, respectively.

Bioresorbable Medical Material is widely used for Orthopedics, Drug Delivery and others. The most proportion of Bioresorbable Medical Material is Orthopedics, and the proportion of Orthopedics in 2016 is 44%.

USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41% in 2016. Following USA, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32%.

Market competition is not intense. Evonik, Corbion, DSM, Mitsui Chemicals, PCAS, Poly-Med, KLS Martin, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Bioresorbable Medical Material is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.2% over the next five years, will reach 1650 million USD in 2024, from 970 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.