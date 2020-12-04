Global Employee Monitoring Solution Market was valued US$780.60 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 1360 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.25 % during a forecast period.

Employee monitoring solutions are used to inspect the performance of employees in an organization. These solutions are also for analyzing training & development, staffing, retention rate that empower enterprise leaders to optimize their human resources.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Employee Monitoring Solution Market, Dynamics:

The digital era has transformed the workplace across the globe. Organizations are expanding at an exponential rate and making work more dynamic and digitalized. The virtualization has changed the work environment. Small and Medium scale enterprises are focusing on monitoring activities on servers to monitor employee activities. An increase in the focus of the organizations toward driving efficiencies of workforce and demand for better management are expected to boost the growth in the global employee monitoring solution market.

However, lack of awareness concerning the functioning of employee monitoring solution is expected to limit the market growth. In addition, Governments across different nations have different regulations related to the right to privacy of employees that also expected to hamper the market growth.

On the other hand, an integration of AI technologies for facilitating improved user behavior analytics, employee governance and compliance across the enterprise is expected to provide lucrative business opportunities for the key players operating in the employee monitoring solution market during the forecast period.

Global Employee Monitoring Solution Market, Segment Analysis:

Organizations have shifted their focus to increase the efficiency and reduce the overall costs. Small& medium scale enterprise is primarily investing in employee monitoring solutions to track employees. However, large organization is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of the employee monitoring solutions in the large organization is increasing due to the large number of employees and keep maintain the data. Also, many enterprises are opting employee monitoring solutions to enable the safety and avoid unauthorized access to information by employees.

Global Employee Monitoring Solution Market, Regional Analysis:

North America region held the XX% share in the global employee monitoring solution market in 2019. The growth in the market is attributed to the presence of the large number of established players and number of mid-sized and large enterprises in the region. An Identification of employee accountability & productivity, compliance, threat detection, and mitigation are some of the prominent factors behind the regional market growth.

Global Employee Monitoring Solution Market, Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent key players operating in the global employee monitoring solution market are adopting different strategies like mergers & acquisitions, investment in R&D, introduction of the advanced and innovative technologies to gain competitive advantage in the market. For instance, EfficientLab LLC. Company announced its innovative solution version 3.9 (build 449), which is a cloud-based and on-premise solutions for controlio, standard, and professional editions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Employee Monitoring Solution Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Employee Monitoring Solution Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Employee Monitoring Solution Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Employee Monitoring Solution Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Employee Monitoring Solution Market

Global Employee Monitoring Solution Market, By Offering

• Solution

• Service

Global Employee Monitoring Solution Market, By Organization Size

• Small & Medium Enterprise

• Large Enterprise

Global Employee Monitoring Solution Market, By Industry Vertical

• BFSI

• Government

• IT & Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Others

Global Employee Monitoring Solution Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Employee Monitoring Solution Market

• Awareness Technologies

• Veriato

• Work Examiner

• WorkTime

• SentryPC

• StaffCop

• NetVizor

• Teramind Inc

• Hubstaff

• Saba Software

• Birch Grove Software

• Fair Trak

• Time Doctor

• iMonitor Software

• Mobistealth

• Nandini Infosys

• OsMonitor

• TOGGL

