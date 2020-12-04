“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Sewer Cameras:

Sewer Camera is a professional plumbing equipment thatâ€™s specially designed to explore and inspect pipe interiors. And for it to serve its purpose, itâ€™s used in conjunction with other gadgets such as the monitor and the probe. The camera has an illumination feature that enables it to see inside the pipes regardless if itâ€™s pitch-black. It is hooked to a probe that is maneuvered inside the system with the use of a reel and a crank. This reel allows the plumbers to push control the direction of the camera without breaking a sweat. Now aside from the probe, the monitor also plays an important role. It displays whatever the camera captures for plumbers to spot any crack, hole or clog inside the sewer lines.

Rothenberger (Real AG)

Ridgid Tools (Emerson)

CUES (ELXSI)

Hokuryo

Spartan Tool

Rausch

Pearpoint (Radiodetection)

Insight | Vision

HammerHead Trenchless

General Wire Spring

Envirosight

TvbTech

Camtronics

GooQee Technology Market Segment by Type, covers:

CCTV Inspection Cameras

Sewer Crawler Cameras

Others Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Municipal

Industrial

Residential

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâ€™s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Sewer Cameras is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 430 million USD in 2024, from 300 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.