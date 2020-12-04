“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Truck Tonneau Covers:

Truck tonneau covers describe hard or soft cover used to protect unoccupied passenger seats in convertible or roadster, or the cargo bed in a pickup truck. Hard tonneau covers open by a hinging or folding mechanism while soft covers open by rolling up. The tonneau cover is used to conceal and or cover cargo. When the cover is pulled out, it keeps items out of the sun and provides extra security by keeping personal items out of sight. Truck Tonneau Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Truck Hero

TAG

Lund

Mountain Top Industries

Bestop

Agri-Cover

Rugged Liner

Truckman

CARRYBOY

Gator Cover

DiamondBack

Truck Covers USA

FNHI Market Segment by Type, covers:

Hard Folding

Soft Rolling

Retractable Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

OEM

Aftermarket Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

The leading manufactures mainly are Truck Hero, TAG, Lund, Mountain Top Industries, Bestop, etc. Truck Hero is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 41% in 2017. The next is TAG and Lund.

The worldwide market for Truck Tonneau Covers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.6% over the next five years, will reach 1480 million USD in 2024, from 930 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.