The "Cosmetics Market" size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Cosmetics industry.

About Cosmetics:

Cosmetics are care substances used to enhance the appearance or odor of the human body. Traditionally cosmetics include skin care, color cosmetics, hair care, nail care, oral care and perfumery & deodorants. Cosmetics Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

L’Oreal

P&G

Unilever

Estee Lauder

KAO

Shiseido

Avon

lvmh

Chanel

Amore Pacific

Jahwa

Beiersdorf

Johnson & Johnson

Jialan

Inoherb

Sisley

Revlon

Jane iredale

Henkel

Coty Market Segment by Type, covers:

Personal Care

Color Cosmetics

Perfumes

Other Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Hair Care

Skin Care

Make-up

Fragrance

Other Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

In terms of value, USA sales account for 13%-14% of total market share, EU growing at a good pace owing to large population and high economic growth rate occupies the 20% market share of the global consumption value. The increasing demand for skin care drives Cosmetics industry developing fast. For the brand owners, such as L’Oreal, Shiseido and Kao are very popular in the world.

For the production, China is the largest production region contributing to nearly 23%-25% market share. They provide a wide range of services for many famous brands with lower processing cost.

Due to the higher price and gross margin of high-end products compared with the low-end products, in the next few years, companies will invest much more on R&D and transfer to high-end product field.