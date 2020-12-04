“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Military Body-Worn Cameras:

About Military Body-Worn Cameras:

Military body-worn cameras are, roughly, the traditionally hand-held or uniform-attached surveillance cameras that perform the basic function of capturing and storing images and videos for future references. These are usually small in size and can be clipping on the uniform, mounted on the helmet, glass integrated, button pinhole, and clipped on the holster; depending on the type of mission that is being undertaken. Military Body-Worn Cameras Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Digital Ally

GoPro

VIEVU

TASER International

Wolfcom

B-Cam

Black Mamba Protection

Bodycam

Martel Electronics

Reveal Media Market Segment by Type, covers:

On the Torso

On or Built into A Helmet

On or Built into Glasses Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Defense Sector

Homeland Security Sector

Other Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

This report focuses on the Military Body-Worn Cameras in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The homeland security sector accounted for the most of the revenue market shares and will continue to lead the market in the coming years. This sector comprises law enforcement agencies like the city police force, crime investigators, intelligence gathering departments, traffic police, and security officers or guards. These departments work with the police department on a daily basis and are required to collect and protect evidence to support claims. Moreover, several law enforcement agencies around the world have been taking initiatives to strengthen public confidence in police forces and to moderate the interaction between the police and the public, which will lead to the augmented adoption of military body-worn camera over the next few years.

In terms of geography, the Americas was the highest revenue contributing region in the global military body-worn camera market and is expected to lead the market until the end of 2023. Countries like the US, Brazil, Canada, and Mexico were the leading revenue contributors in the region. The growth of this market in the region is attributed to the fact that countries like the US have been equipping its military forces as well as city police officers with advanced tools that help in capturing critical movements and maintaining a record of incidents both within cities and war fields.