Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market 2020 Research Report by Size, Manufactures, Types, Application and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

Dec 4, 2020 , ,

Automated Fare Collection (AFC)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The “Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) industry.

About Automated Fare Collection (AFC):

  • Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) is a contactless smartcard-based end-to-end solution for fare collection and payment. The state-of-the-art solution is uniquely designed with the demand of revenue services for modern transit operation in mind. Furthermore, with the advent of smartcard technology and proliferation of its business applications, AFC also enables transit operators to expand revenue opportunities, exploit the benefits of payment integration with other transit operators as well as non-transit service providers.

    Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Cubic Systems
  • Omron Corporation
  • Thales Group
  • Advance Cards Systems
  • Atos SE
  • Fare Logistics
  • LG Corporation
  • NXP Semiconductor
  • Samsung SDS

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Farebox
  • Ticket Vending Machines (TVM)
  • Validator

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Off-Board
  • On-Board

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • This report focuses on the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • The European market segment leads the overall AFC industry in the world segmented by regional areas and is closely followed by the North American market owing to a developed transportation infrastructure. In coming years, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow the fastest with the increasing demand from developing countries like China and India.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Automated Fare Collection (AFC) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automated Fare Collection (AFC), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automated Fare Collection (AFC) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automated Fare Collection (AFC) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market Report:

    • What will be the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

