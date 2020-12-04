“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Automated Fare Collection (AFC):

Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) is a contactless smartcard-based end-to-end solution for fare collection and payment. The state-of-the-art solution is uniquely designed with the demand of revenue services for modern transit operation in mind. Furthermore, with the advent of smartcard technology and proliferation of its business applications, AFC also enables transit operators to expand revenue opportunities, exploit the benefits of payment integration with other transit operators as well as non-transit service providers.

Cubic Systems

Omron Corporation

Thales Group

Advance Cards Systems

Atos SE

Fare Logistics

LG Corporation

NXP Semiconductor

Samsung SDS Market Segment by Type, covers:

Farebox

Ticket Vending Machines (TVM)

Validator Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Off-Board

On-Board Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This report focuses on the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The European market segment leads the overall AFC industry in the world segmented by regional areas and is closely followed by the North American market owing to a developed transportation infrastructure. In coming years, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow the fastest with the increasing demand from developing countries like China and India.