About Medical Cannabis:

Medicinal cannabis are also known as Medical marijuana, which area used either to treat disease or to improve their symptoms. The two cannabinoids – delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD) are used in treatment of certain disease or health conditions such as pain, blood pressure, memory, concentration, appetite, sensory stimulus, muscular problems, and seizures. Medical Cannabis Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

BOL Pharma

Tilray

Medreleaf Corporation

Aurora Cannabis, Inc

Canopy Growth Corporation

Insys Therapeutics, Inc

Aphria, Inc

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited

GW Pharmaceuticals, plc

Medical Marijuana Inc Market Segment by Type, covers:

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Pain

Arthritis

Neurological Disease (Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Neurological Applications)

OthersThere are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Medical Cannabis market.

Chapter 1, to describe Medical Cannabis Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Medical Cannabis, with sales, revenue, and price of Medical Cannabis, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Medical Cannabis, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Medical Cannabis market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Medical Cannabis sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

This report focuses on the Medical Cannabis in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The various economies are involved in the activities to legalize the export of medicinal cannabis product, which in turn is expected to fuel growth of the medical cannabis market.