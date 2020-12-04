“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Spray Polyurethane Foam:

Spray polyurethane foam (SPF) is one of the fastest growing building insulation products globally. SPF can help reduce energy use in new and existing buildings. Up to 40 percent of U.S. energy demand is consumed by buildings, and according to the U.S. Department of Energy, as much as 40 percent of a building's energy is lost due to air infiltration. SPF functions as both an insulation material and an air-sealing product. In buildings insulated with SPF, utility cost savings of up to 50 percent can be achieved. Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

NCFI Polyurethans

BASF

Bayer Material Science

Lapolla Industries

Premium Spray Products

The Dow Chemical Company

Icynene

Rhino Linings Corporation

Demilec

Certain Teed Corporation Market Segment by Type, covers:

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Spray Foam Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Building and Construction

Bedding and Furniture

Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Footwear

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

This report focuses on the Spray Polyurethane Foam in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Spray polyurethane foam commonly denoted to as SPF. SPF is a spray-applied plastic that can form a constant insulation and air sticking on around corners, walls, roofs, and on all contoured surfaces. Polyurethane foam is commonly used in wall insulation, roofing, manufactured homes, seal cracks and gaps containers and Warehouses. Spray polyurethane foam is made by reacting isocyanates such as MDI (Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate) and polyols in the presence of catalysts and blowing agents. MDI (Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate), TDI (Toluene diisocyanate), polyols and amines are the key raw materials of SPF.

Currently, the energy crisis is a key concern round the globe which has compelled end-use consumers such as commercial and residential builders to look for energy efficient structures. SPF is used to cover holes and cracks in ceiling and walls and to insulate the structures, thus reducing energy loss. These foams also help to avoid any air or soil pollutant from entering the structure, thereby maintaining a healthy environment in the buildings.

Raw material price volatility may hamper the spray polyurethane foam market in future due to the continuous fluctuation in crude oil prices. Spray polyurethane foam price is primarily dependent on the polymer based products such as isocyanates etc. which are crude oil derivatives. Additionally, the raw materials used in making the product may result in several health issues such as asthma, skin irritation, etc. This may be a key restraint factor for market growth in forecast spell.