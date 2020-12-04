“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Automotive Adhesives Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Automotive Adhesives:

Automotive adhesive is a kind of adhesives for automotive body, powertrain, repair, assembly, etc., may be used interchangeably with glue, cement, mucilage, or paste, and can be connected together with one or two or more homogeneous or heterogeneous parts (or material) with sufficient strength after curing organic or inorganic, natural or synthetic, a class of substances can be divided according to different raw materials, Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Polyamide, etc. Get a Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13876694 Automotive Adhesives Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Henkel

Dow Chemical

H.B. Fuller

3M

Sika

Wacker-Chemie

Huntsman

Arkema Group

PPG Industries

Lord

BASF

Ashland

ITW

Jowat

ThreeBond

Cytec Solvay Market Segment by Type, covers:

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Others Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Body-in-White

Paintshop

Powertrain

Assembly Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/13876694 Scope of this report:

North America and Europe are the largest consumers of Automotive Adhesives and are expected to 3% growth rate during the next five years due to recovery of downstream industries. China has witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of Automotive Adhesives in the Asia Pacific region. And China led the demand for adhesives due to increased production of vehicles in the last 5 years.

Automotive adhesives are used in various applications such as body in white, paint shop, powertrain, and assembly. In 2015, the body in white application segment accounted for the largest market share among all the applications.

The worldwide market for Automotive Adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 5100 million USD in 2024, from 4480 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.