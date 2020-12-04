Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market is expected to reach USD 1861.44 Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2019 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Patient Flow Management Solutions maintains records, information of the patient or the flow of equipment between organizations, and also to manage the patient reception, routing, and queuing with the use of real-time data inputs in combination with analytical and statistical software to design effective workflow.

Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market is segmented by product, mode of delivery, component, type, and geography. Product segment is bifurcated as standalone and integrated. A component segment is classified as hardware, software, and services. Mode of a Delivery segment is classified as web-based, on-premises and cloud-based. A cloud-based segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Increased adoption of these solutions as compared to web-based and on-premises solutions will fuel the cloud-based segment growth. Type segment is bifurcated as event-driven patient tracking and real-time locating systems. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Growing adoption of a patient-centric approach by healthcare providers is trending the overall Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market. However, issues related to security concerns, rising incidences of data security breach will restrain the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as the highest growth region in Patient Flow Management Solutions Market in forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Increasing HCIT adoption, proficiency of IT skills, rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure and growing investment in the healthcare technology in this region will fuel the Patient Flow Management Solutions Market in the APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the product, mode of the delivery, component, type, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market Are:

• Guard RFID Solutions Inc.

• Epic Systems Corporation

• Getinge Group.

• Intelligent Insites, Inc.

• Care Logistics Llc

• Awarepoint Corporation

• Sonitor Technologies

• Stanley Healthcare (Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.)

• Medworxx Solutions, Inc.

• Central Logic, Inc.

• Mckesson Corporation

• Cerner Corporation

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

• Teletracking Technologies Inc.

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Patient Flow Management Solutions providers

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Hospitals and other healthcare institutes

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Government Bodies

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market based on product, mode of delivery, component, type, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market, By Product:

• Standalone

• Integrated

Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market, By Mode of Delivery:

• Web-Based

• On-Premises

• Cloud-Based

Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market, By Type:

• Event-Driven Patient Tracking

• Real-Time Locating Systems

Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market, By Component:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

• Consulting Services

• Ongoing It Support & Implementation Services

• Post-Sale & Maintenance Services

Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

