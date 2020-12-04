The global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market business research report performs search for data which are relevant to marketing problems in different functional areas of marketing including consumer behaviour, product, sales, distribution channel, pricing, ad and physical distribution. Market research in this report is carried out in systematic manner rather than haphazard way where whole process is planned with a clear objective. Not to mention, various steps for gathering, recording and analysing of data have been utilized while generating this Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market market analysis report. Such marketing research is essentially conducted for different business purposes.

The Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market is expected to reach USD 31.9 billion by 2025 from USD 11.8 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7 % in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation

By Component (Hardware, Software, Services ),

By Industry (Retail, BFSI, IT& Telecom, Healthcare, Hospitality, Transportation, Logistics, Chemical, Energy & Utilities, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Education, Government, Others),

By Application (IT Asset Tracking, Equipment Tracking, Facility Management, Tool Tracking, Funding Management, Mandate Compliance, Warehouse Management, Others),

By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Players: Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market

The renowned players in asset tracking and inventory management solutions market are Microsoft, Datalogic S.p.A., Chekhra., EMS Barcode Solutions, LLC, Epicor, Honeywell International Inc., JDA Software, Lowry Solutions, Oracle Corporation, REDBEAM, SAP SE, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., ZIH Corp., Windward Software, Jolly Technologies Inc., Wasp Barcode Technologies, Ubisense Limited, WiseTrack, Trimble Inc and Tipper Group many more.

Competitive Analysis: The global asset tracking and inventory management solutions market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of asset tracking and inventory management solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

