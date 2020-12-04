Employing such Asset Integrity Management market report is the best way to stay on the right path because the data and realities of the industry get the focus. Businesses get armed with information produced by sound research methods which offers more accurate understanding of the market landscape, issues that will affect the industry in the future, and how to best position specific brands. All of these insights will lead to actionable ideas and better decision-making. The Asset Integrity Management document makes aware about what the industry is doing which strengthen the credibility and reputation.

The asset integrity management market is expected to reach USD 36.9 billion by 2025 from USD 18.8 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7 % in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Industry Competitors: Asset Integrity Management Market

The renowned players in asset integrity management market are Aker Solutions, Bureau Veritas SA, Fluor Corporation, Intertek Group plc, SGS SA , Applus Servicios Tecnológicos, S.L.U., Det Norske Veritas Group, John Wood Group PLC, Oceaneering International, Inc., ROSEN Group, TechnipFMC plc, LifeTech Engineering Ltd., EM&I, Metegrity Inc., General Electric , ABB, Siemens , FORCE Technology and Tipper Group many more.

Geographical Breakdown and Analysis:

This relevant study includes a thorough reference of vivid geographical spectrum, highlighting crucial elements such as notable growth hotspots, vendor investments pertaining to advertising and promotion, product and service portfolio expansion, technological milestones and consequent customer reactions.

The report broadly segregates this market into specific regional pockets comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa.

Further in the report, readers are offered high end market relevant details bordering sales performance and profit generation across specific geographical region.

Besides analyzing investment returns across each geographical pocket, the report also proceeds with unravelling minute details on customer behavior, purchase tendencies as well as swift transitions in choices, based on which frontline players may re-assess growth objectives for long-term stability.

Key Segmentation: Asset Integrity Management Market

By Services (RBI, Ram Study, Corrosion Management, Pipeline Integrity Management, Hazid Study, Structural Integrity Management, NDT), By Industry (Oil and Gas, Power, Mining, Aerospace, Others)

Regional Outlook

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Demand of asset integrity management in new offshore fields in deep waters

Declining efficiencies of aging assets and the need for operational safety

Decrease in oil and gas prices

Increasing the demand for maintaining the asset and plant

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2017, Bureau Veritas launched AIM3D, a next generation asset integrity management solution. It is used from the design stage, through construction and throughout the operational lifecycle. It is a solution which combines a digital twin of any marine or offshore assets.It is used in shipping and offshore industries.

In 2015, ABS Group launched a new offshore Asset Integrity Management (AIM) service which focused on efficiency and profitability for asset owners and operators and driving operational reliability. It is designed for customers to assess the true condition of their assets.It is used in oil and gas, power and mining.

