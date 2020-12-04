Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Request For View Sample Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Report Page :@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/29666

Development in narrowband IoT technology and growing participation of industry players in the development of NB-IoT are among the factors fueling the growth of global narrowband IoT chipset market. In addition, growing implementation of IoT and rise in use of connected devices is further supplementing the growth of the global narrowband IoT chipset market.

Based on the device segment,the wearable devices segment is projected to foresee the highest CAGR XX% in the overall market throughout the forecast period. The M2M and IoT market for wearable devices is projected to grow at a high rate with the development of new products and better customer engagement. The increasing market for wearable strategies across healthcare, performing, sports and fitness, and other sectors is driving the demand for low-power and greatly secure cellular networks.

On the basis of vertical segment, the implementation of NB-IoT technology is projected to help the energy sector to achieve business objectives. In the coming years, the technology can be deployed for overall plant automation, process optimization, supply chain optimization, improved safety, and combined business processes, while fulfilling corporate social responsibility. Currently, smart metering is the major application of NB-IoT technology in energy and utilities.

In terms of region, the growing implementation of NB-IoT technology in multiple applications, like smart meters, smart parking, smart streetlights, and healthcare, is a key factor driving the growth of the global narrowband IoT chipset market in APAC. China is currently dominating the market in APAC, terms of market size. Favorable government policies and a strong presence of narrowband IoT chipsets, modules, and infrastructure providers in China are the prime factors fueling the growth of the market in China. The main countries contributing to the European narrowband IoT chipset market.

The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the market. It does so via comprehensive qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research organizations and expectations. By doing so, the research report serves as a source of analysis and information for every facet of the market.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Market Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Report Here:@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/29666

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market.

Scope of Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market, by Deployment Type

• Stand-Alone

• Guard Band

• In-Band

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market, by Device

• Smart Parking

• Smart Meters

• Trackers

• Alarms and Detectors

• Smart Streetlights

• Smart Appliances

• Wearable Devices

• Other Devices

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market, by Vertical

• Agriculture

• Automotive and Transportation

• Energy and Utilities

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Safety and Security

• Infrastructure

• Building Automation

• Consumer Electronics

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Narrow band IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market

• Huawei

• Qualcomm

• Nordic Semiconductor

• Samsung Electronics

• Intel

• Sanechips Technology

• Mediatek

• Altair Semiconductor

• Commsolid

• Riot Micro

• Sierra Wireless

• U-Blox

• Sequans Communication

• GCT Semiconductor

• Xiamen CheerzingIoT Technology

• Telit

• Quectel Wireless Solutions

• Simcom Wireless Solutions

• Gemalto

• Sercomm

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Report at:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-narrowband-iot-nb-iot-chipset-market/29666/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors .

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Follows to Twitter: Maximize Market Research at:https://twitter.com/MMR_Business

Follows to Linkdin: Maximize Market Research at:https://www.linkedin.com/company/maxmize-market-research-pvt-ltd