Global Multi-Vendor Support Services Market was valued US$ 52.63 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Multi-Vendor Support Services Market is segmented into by service type, business application, organization size, vertical and region. Based on service type, multi-vendor support services market is segmented into hardware support services and software support services. Based on business application, multi-vendor support services market is classified into financial & accounting, supply chain, sales & marketing, production, human resource and others. Based on organization size, multi-vendor support services market is classified into small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. In terms of vertical, multi-vendor support services market is classified into banking, financial services & insurance, healthcare & life sciences, retail & consumer goods, manufacturing, travel & logistics, telecom & it, government & defence, media & entertainment, energy & utilities, and others. Based on region multi-vendor support services market is split into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

The major growth drivers for the multi-vendor support services market increasing changes in the IT infrastructure, rising maintenance costs of original equipment manufacturer services, reducing IT support & maintenance complexities, and regaining control of infrastructure support from original equipment manufacturer services. Restraints for the multi-vendor support services market are loss of control over IT assets and more concerns over sharing credential data, privacy and security issue therefore challenges for multi-vendor support services market are increase the technical expertise and offering new services with changes in the IT infrastructure. Opportunities for multi-vendor support services market are growing use of centralized and increasing need for new levels of support services.

In terms of service type, the hardware support services segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. The hardware support services include preventive and remedial services, such as contract maintenance and per-incident repair online, telephonic technical troubleshooting and assistance for setup, and hardware warranty upgrades. Moreover, the rise in demand for a new level of services is anticipated to drive the growth of this market.

Based on the business application, the supply chain business application is anticipated to hold significant market size during the forecast period. Supply chain is the management of materials and information as they move across the value chain. Moreover, the technologies such as Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and Near Field Communication (NFC) are being used to track, trace, maintain, repair and overhaul, and manage crew.

Based on organization size, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to increase at a high CAGR during the forecast period. These enterprises face greater resource turning point than large enterprises, because to the fact that small & medium-sized enterprises is a lower rate of adoption in the current market scenario.

In terms of region, North America is the largest contributor to the multi-vendor support services market in terms of regions. The North American market provides a suitable environment for new entrants and SMEs to adhere to government regulations and compliances. Furthermore, the venture capitalists are significantly investing in new entrants as well as existing players in the multi-vendor support services market.

The multi-vendor support services market includes major vendors, such as IBM, Dell, HP, Oracle, Fujitsu, NEC, Symantec, Hitachi, and Lenovo.

The Scope of Global Multi-Vendor Support Services Market:

Global Multi-Vendor Support Services Market, by Service Type

• Hardware Support Services

• Software Support Services

Global Multi-Vendor Support Services Market, by Business Application

• Financial and Accounting

• Supply Chain

• Sales & Marketing

• Production

• Human Resource

• Others

Global Multi-Vendor Support Services Market, by Organization Size

• Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Multi-Vendor Support Services Market by Vertical:

• Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Retail & Consumer goods

• Manufacturing

• Travel & Logistics

• Telecom & IT

• Government & Defence

• Media & Entertainment

• Energy & Utilities

• Others

Global Multi-Vendor Support Services Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global Multi-Vendor Support Services Market:

• IBM

• Dell

• HP

• Oracle

• Fujitsu

• NEC

• Symantec

• Hitachi

• Lenovo

