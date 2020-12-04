Global Microlearning Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 3.7 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX% during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Microlearning is used across the number of industries to support a multitude of training applications. Microlearning training is best used at the point where a student will actually need the information, or when they are going to be most receptive to receives that information.

The report cover all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the microlearning market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during 2019-2026. The developing demand for training of desk less, mobile workers, skills-based and result-oriented teaching among enterprises are the major factors driving the growth of the microlearning market. However, lack of awareness of microlearning benefits is hampering the market growth.

Healthcare and life sciences segment to grow at a significant XX% CAGR during the forecast period. In the healthcare industry, microlearning is used in research labs, hospitals, and laboratories, to enable on-the-go learning. Medical practitioners need to update their knowledge and skills to deliver the latest treatment to patients. Keeping employees updated about new medical devices and pharmaceutical products is another key feature of the training and development module in the healthcare industry.

North America is the most established market in terms of microlearning adoption and is expected to account for a significant XX% share of the microlearning market during the forecast period. The market growth in North America is driven basically by the presence of large IT companies/users and rapid technological advancements, such as digitalization in the U.S and Canada.

Global Microlearning Market, Regional Analysis

Microlearning Market

This report gives a competitive analysis of the individual standing of the companies against the global landscape of the microlearning market. Axonify is one of the leading players in the microlearning market because of its innovative and industry-specific solution. The company provides a microlearning platform, which is used by diverse industries, for example retail, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, finance, and insurance. The Axonify platform offers many integration modules that include Axonify Learn, Axonify Exchange, Micro Content, Axonify Discover, and Axonify Impact, which improve learning and development process. Axonify Learn allows learning to be fun-filled and personalized.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Microlearning Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Microlearning Market.

Scope of the Global Microlearning Market

Global Microlearning Market, By Component

• Solution

• Services

• Consulting and Implementation

• Support and Maintenance

Global Microlearning Market, By Organization Type

• Large Enterprises

• SMEs

Global Microlearning Market, By Deployment Type

• On-premises

• Cloud

Global Microlearning Market, By Industry

• Retail

• Manufacturing and Logistics

• BFSI

• Telecom and IT

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Others

Global Microlearning Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Microlearning Market

• Saba Software

• Mindtree

• Axonify

• IBM

• Bigtincan

• SwissVBS

• iSpring Solutions

• Epignosis

• Cornerstone OnDemand

• Qstream

• Pryor Learning Solutions

• Count5

• Crossknowledge

• mLevel

• Gnowbe

• Trivantis

• SweetRush

• Multiversity

• Neovation Learning Solutions

