Global Digital Impression System Market was valued US$ 3.30 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 10.90 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.61 % during a forecast period.

Global Digital Impression System Market, By Region

A digital impression is a technology, which allows dentists to create a virtual, computer-generated replica of the soft and hard tissues in the mouth. The digital impression system precise the impression data in a very short span of time without using conventional impression materials.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Digital Impression System Market, Dynamics:

The global digital impression system market has been witnessing a significant rise in its valuation and it is expected to experience a phase of positive growth during the forecast period. An increase in the awareness level among the consumers and initiatives by government in various economies are expected to boost the market growth. However, digital impression systems are based on the open software architecture, which empowers dentists to scan tooth impressions in the form of a scanned image. Technological glitches and cost associated scanners are expected to limit the growth of the global digital impression system market during the forecast period. In addition, High technical expertise is required for the production of the devices of the digital impression system. Lack of this expertise in the developing countries like China and India are expected to hamper the market growth.

Global Digital Impression System Market, Segment Analysis:

The demand for mobile/tablet-based intraoral scanners is increasing because of the rise in adoption of the same by orthodontists and oral surgeons, which helps to move and handle at any place with optical wands. Portable Systems are expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The mobile and portable segment held the dominant position and is expected to retain its dominance in the global digital impression system market during the forecast period. The portable devices offer flexibility and easiness to the dentist or clinician owners and also facilitate 3D impression of restorative dentistry that helps to increase the patient throughput and boosting the sales.

Global Digital Impression System Market, Regional Analysis:

North America region is expected to contribute XX% share in the global digital impression system market. The significant share in the market is attributed to the presence of the prominent key players in the region and well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. With a high investment on research and development of innovative technologies, U.S. and Canada are projected to emerge as key domestic market for digital impression solution in the region. Furthermore, digital impression systems have gaining traction in developed and emerging regions. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The rise in concerns over dental care and treatment combined with growth in geriatric population and awareness of advanced dental imaging and treatment are expected to provide opportunities across the region during the forecast period.

Global Digital Impression System Market, Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent key players are focusing on the technology development to sustain the competitive environment. Many key players in the digital impression system market are focused on research and development activities to manufacture novel products in the field of optics, digitization, and CAD/CAM. These devices permit dentists to capture a precise digital record of the visible intraoral soft and hard tissue components. For instance, Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. offers the CEREC Connect portal, which empowers a dentist to take a digital impression and transmit the data to a dental laboratory. It makes easy for the laboratory to create the dental restoration and return it to the dentist by/during the patient’s second visit.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Digital Impression System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Digital Impression System Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Digital Impression System Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Digital Impression System Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Digital Impression System Market

Global Digital Impression System Market, By Type

• Standalone Plug & Play Intraoral Scanner

• Portable Systems

 Intraoral Scanner

 Tablet / Screens and Cart

Global Digital Impression System Market, By Compatibility

• Third Party Compatible

• Integrated

Global Digital Impression System Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Digital Impression System Market

• The 3M Company

• 3Shape A/S

• Align Technology Inc.

• Carestream Health, Inc.

• Densys3D Ltd

• Dental Wings Inc.

• Glidewell Laboratories

• Ormco Corporation

• Denstply Sirona

• PLANMECA OY

• Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.

