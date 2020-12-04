Global Conjugate Vaccine Market is valued at US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and is estimated to reach at an evaluation of US$ XX Mn. by the end of 2027, growing approximately at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Market Definition:

A conjugate vaccine is composed of polysaccharide antigen conjugated with a protein carrier to enhance immunogenicity and the effectiveness of the vaccine. For example, Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine used to immunize young children and infants against disease like a pneumococcal caused by Streptococcus pneumonia.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

The report comprises of worldwide Conjugate Vaccine Market presentation in terms of revenue from various segments and detailed evaluation of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors involve the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges for the key companies and stakeholders in the industry.

The global conjugate vaccine market is flourishing because of increasing cases of infectious diseases such as pneumococcal, typhoid and others with the growing demand of meningococcal vaccines and pneumococcal vaccines. For instance, as per the WHO Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) is a major respiratory disease inclining due to variable severity and clinical heterogeneity which results in frequent death due to infection, all-around almost one million children worldwide die from pneumonia annually which led to an increase in demand for safe and effective vaccines for the relief and death prevention. As per the U.S., the highest mortality cases informed were due to vaccine-preventable diseases.

However, Conjugate Vaccine also have some limitations. Like, people in rural or Distant Areas have Low Accessibility of Vaccines because of lack of transportation and storage problems anticipated to hamper and restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

In addition, growing R&D activities for the development of innovative products and advancement in technology. Further, adoption of variant strategic business activities such as acquisitions, mergers, etc. are estimated to create productive opportunities for the global market over the forecast period.

Global Conjugate Vaccine Market: Market Segmentation

The report covers competitive analysis of the Conjugate Vaccine Market in each of the geographical segments thereby providing insight into a market share at the macro as well as micro levels.

Based on product type, the multivalent conjugate vaccine segment is estimated to have prominent growth for global conjugate vaccine market, resulting in increasing clinical trials for the development of multivalent conjugate vaccines. For example, on March 2019, Initiation by Pfizer for the three Phase III clinical trials to evaluate its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (20vPnC) to deliberate the safety and immunogenicity of 20vPnC vaccine in a candidate at and above 18 years and older.

In terms of age group, Pedriatic vaccines are estimated to have the highest share in market prominently because of the not fully developed immune system in children and increasing pediatric vaccination dose. As per WHO, in 2018 around 86% of infants worldwide received 3 doses of DTP-3 that protect against diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis. Furthermore, initiatives by government, like Vaccination Program for Children and vaccination provides to children or who lack health insurance and cannot afford the cost of vaccination, which is approved by the Office of Management & Budget, further funded by the Medicaid Services (CMS) to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Global Conjugate Vaccine Market: Geographical Analysis

North America’s Conjugate Vaccine Market is estimated to expand at a value of US$ 286.63 Mn by 2027, with a CAGR of 3.2%. North America is the largest market and U.S is accounted to have major revenue, because of the increased diagnosis & treatment, and rising in demand for meningococcal, pneumococcal vaccines and other conjugate vaccines anticipate to fuel the Conjugate Vaccine Market. Also, increasing awareness about vaccination, existence of well-known pharmaceutical companies, and advancement in technology and research and development activities. In addition, government initiatives for vaccination program and funding are anticipating the market growth. Furthermore, as proclaimed by center of disease control, vaccination is the most prominent and effective evidence to prevent disease and eradicate various life threating disease. However, in 2016, 90% of US population were vaccinated for, influenza, diphtheria, measles etc. to lower rate of disease incidence.

However, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period thanks to the growing focus of major players on emerging market such as Singapore, china, Indian. In addition increasing geriatric population and initiatives by governmental & organizations such as WHO and GAVI in increasing immunization and thus, drives the market.

Europe is estimated to have substantial growth as to initiatives taken by key players in development of Conjugate Vaccine. For example, in March Pfizer (US) received approval from European commission to use prevenar 13 for prevention and vaccination of pneumonia.

Competitive Analysis: Global Conjugate Vaccine Market:

The report conjugate vaccines market analysis includes information of detailed analysis leading manufacturers and upcoming trends & challenges that will influence market growth. Also, companies strategize implementation such as acquisition, partnership, collaborations and Product launches on forthcoming growth opportunities and to lessen the competition in the competitive landscape.

Some of the Key Developments in the Market: Mergers & Acquisition –

• Medtronic proclaimed merger with Mazor Robotics, Abbott Laboratories acquisition of diagnostic firm Alere, Boston Announces. The acquisition of BTG, Johnson & Johnson Sells Subsidiary LifeScan to Platinum Equity.

• In March, Becton, Dickinson and Co. forming a joint venture to fund private equity firm Apax Partners announced to sell 50.1% of its Respiratory Solutions, which will operate a new independent company.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Conjugate Vaccine Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

Key Trends & Developments in the Market:

• In March 2019, Pfizer introduced three phases III trials on its new 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine.

• In November 2018, Haryana Government proclaimed to launch a specially designed vaccine new Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine to safeguard the children from pneumonia. ANMOL has also launched an application to keep all their data online. The main aim was to provide a cost-effective vaccine for children suffering from pneumonia.

• In September 2018, the first public-sector typhoid conjugate vaccine campaign was launched by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The main aim was to vaccinate around 320,000 children between the aged of 9 months to 15 years. The NMMC received 100000 doses from the Bharat Biotech International Limited. This campaign was done in two phases and their main motive is to reduce the burden of typhoid.

The report also helps in understanding Global Conjugate Vaccine Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Conjugate Vaccine Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Pathogen Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Conjugate Vaccine Market make the report investor’s guide

Scope of the Global Conjugate Vaccine Market:

Global Conjugate Vaccine Market, By Type

• Monovalent Conjugate Vaccines

• Multivalent Conjugate Vaccines

Global Conjugate Vaccine Market, By Disease Indication

• Pneumococcal

• Influenza

• DTP

• Meningococcal

• Others

Global Conjugate Vaccine Market, By Pathogen Type

• Bacterial Conjugate Vaccine

• Viral Conjugate Vaccine

• Combination (Viral and Bacterial) Conjugate Vaccine

Global Conjugate Vaccine Market, By Patient Stage

• Pediatrics Conjugate Vaccine

• Adults Conjugate Vaccine

Global Conjugate Vaccine Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Global Conjugate Vaccine Market, key Players

• Novartis AG

• Neuron Biotech

• Serum Institute of India

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Sanofi Pasteur

• Bharat Biotech

• Biological E

• GlaxoSmithKline, plc.

• Merck and Company

• CSL Limited

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Pfenex Inc

• Integrated Biotherapeutics Inc.

• Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

• AstraZeneca

• SutroVax Inc

• GreenSignal Bio Pharma Private Limited

• Bavarian Nordic

• Abbott

• Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited

