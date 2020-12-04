Global clinical chemistry analyzer market was valued US$ 9.12 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 14.5 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.97 % during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Clinical chemistry analyzer is type of test, which is used to measure & analyze the chemical components in body fluids such as serum, plasma, and urine. To evaluate kidney & liver function, nutritional state clinical chemistry analyzer test is used.

The increasing health care expenses, fast growth in the diagnostic market, and growing occurrence rates of lifestyle disease, including diabetes & obesity. Moreover, the growing ageing population, rising need for laboratory automation, and increasing awareness for preventive healthcare are boosting factors of the global clinical chemistry analyzer market.

Technological developments, and growth in global number of in-vitro diagnostic tests is also increasing the growth of the market. However, the high cost, risk of outcome ambiguity, and the lack of trained & skilled professionals are limiting the growth of the global clinical chemistry analyzer market.

Analyzers are further divided into small, medium, large and very large segment, while the reagents are sub-segmented into calibrators, controls, standards and others reagents. Reagents are leading the market owing to the reagents are held to be highly cost efficient, hold optimum sensitivity, linearity, and precision, which ensures minimized performance variation. These reagents mainly include enzymes, substrates, specific proteins, electrolytes, and lipids, which are used to obtain accurate results in analytical procedures.

Hospitals are leading the end-use segment in the global clinical chemistry analyzer market owing to the high patient & sample volume, and regular readmissions. Additionally, helpful infrastructure facilitates and successful diagnostic procedures are also driving the hospitals share market. The growing number of government initiatives expected at helping efficient diagnostic facilities to generate quick results and improve overall efficiency also helps to driving the share of the hospitals segment.

Rising occurrence of lifestyle-induced diseases, such as obesity & other metabolic abnormalities is expected to lead the basic metabolic panel in the global clinical chemistry analyzer market during the forecast period. Increasing importance & awareness regarding point-of-care testing is also boosting the growth of the BMP segment. BMP includes a set of tests that provide clinical information relating to problems caused by chemical inequality in the body to the medical examiners.

North America is expected to lead the global clinical chemistry analyzer market during the forecast period owing to the high affordability of the users, the presence of enhanced technology, and strong healthcare infrastructure in North America region. However, the rising necessity for automation, the growing economic conditions, and the increasing patient awareness for protective care in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at an exponential rate during the forecast period.

The prominent players in the global clinical chemistry analyzer market include Mindray Medical International Limited, Danaher Corporation, Siemens AG, Roche Diagnostics, and Abbott Diagnostics. The other major players in the market are Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, ElitechGroup, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Randox Laboratories Ltd., and Horiba.

The report covers a comprehensive study of major market drivers, restrains, opportunities, challenges, PESTEL, Porters, SWOT, and technological forecasting in the market.

The Scope of Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market:

Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market, by Product:

• Analyzers

• Reagents

• Others

Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market, by Test:

• Basic Metabolic Panel(BMP)

• Electrolyte Panel

• Liver Panel

• Lipid Profile

• Renal Profile

• Thyroid Function Panel

• Specialty Chemical Tests

Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market, by End-use:

• Hospitals

• Academic Research Centers

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Others

Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating In the Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market:

• Mindray Medical International Limited

• Horiba

• Danaher Corporation

• Siemens AG

• Roche Diagnostics

• Abbott Diagnostics

• Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

• ElitechGroup

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Randox Laboratories Ltd

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Clinical Chemistry Analyzer by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

