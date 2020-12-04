Global Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market was valued US$ 2.57 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a 7.4% CAGR of around during a forecast period.



Carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) is a glycoprotein having the molecular size of approximately 200000 produced in gastrointestinal tissue and is a protein found in the adult is relatively in a small amount in the bloodstreams. It can be increased in certain conditions like cancer and non-cancerous. CEA higher than 20 ng/mL is considered as high and hence, helps to diagnose the cancerous cell.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/53967

CEA is used as tumor makers worldwide and is proven to be 100% reliable in determining the occurrence of cancer. CEA has a wide range of applications but its role in the postoperative and therapeutic diagnosis of pancreatic, gastric, gynecologic neoplasm is less considerable than in colorectal cancer especially in the detection of liver metastasis in gastrointestinal cancers Longitudinal CEA detects the sensitivity of ∼80% and specificity of ∼70% in cancer.

Market dynamic:

The report estimates the growth rate and the carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) market value based on market dynamics, development inducing factors. As per the WHO, Cancer is considered to be the second major cause of death globally, about 70% of deaths occur from cancer in rural areas. Every year there is an increase in cancer diagnosed leading to minimally diagnostic procedures and increasing per capita healthcare expenditure, hence driving the market growth . Tobacco use and alcohol use is the most prominent risk factor for cancer and is accountable for approximately 22% of cancer deaths.

The geriatric population is more prone to chronic disease conditions, technology advancement and, government initiatives relating to cancer awareness by a non-profit organization such as Cancer Prevention and Control Research Network (CPCRN) are driving the growth of the market. CEA appears to be the most cost-effective test for the detection of potentially curable recurrent disease.

However, lack of awareness about the CEA test and failure to detect cancer at the initial stage and threat of infections by CEA testing are restraining the carcinoembryonic antigen market growth.

Global Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market: Market Segmentation:

The report covers the segments in the CEA market such as product type, application, and end-user. Based on the application, the colorectal cancer segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period followed by breast cancer. The growing prevalence of colorectal cancer and the use of carcinoembryonic antigen tests at many stages is one of the critical factors accounting for its huge share.

Global Carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA): Regional analysis

Geographically, North America is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period because of the increasing incidence of cancer, advancement of health care infrastructure and agencies and growing awareness.

For example, in 2019, as per the American Cancer Society, 606,880 cancer deaths and 1,762,450 new cancer cases were predicted to occur in the United States. Whereas, the National Cancer Institute, 1,735,350 new cancer cases were estimated and diagnosed in the U.S. in 2018. Also, the U.S. is considered to be the seventh-highest growing in cancer rate worldwide with every year approximately 300 of every 100,000 Americans are developing cancer.

Key Developments in the Market:

• Kitov Pharma developed the first-in-class combination oncology therapies, In April 2019

• Redpath Integrated Pathology launched a new, patent-pending, customized test to accurately measure carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) in all pancreatic cyst fluids in In February 2019

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/53967

The report also helps in understanding Global Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market make the report investor’s guide

Scope of the Global Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market:

Global Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market , by Product Types:

• CD66a

• CD66b

• CD66c

• CD66d

• CD66e

• CD66f

Global Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market , by Applications:

• Colorectal Cancer

• Pancreatic Cancer

• Ovarian Cancer

• Breast Cancer

• Thyroid Cancer

• Others

Global Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market,By End-Use

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic centers

• Cancer centers

• Research centers

Global Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Global Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market: key players

• Quest Diagnostics

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• GenWay Biotech, Inc.

• Abbott Diagnostics

• Mayo clinic

• Lee Biosolutions Inc.

• RayBiotech Inc.

• Correlogic Systems

• Boster Biological Technology

• Omega Diagnostics Group PLC

• Creative Diagnostics

• Cigna

• Meck kGaA

• Prospec –Tany Techonogene Ltd

• MRR.BIZ

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-carcinoembryonic-antigen-cea-market/53967/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com