Global Breast Pump Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% to reach US$ XX million in 2026.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region

Moreover, working women hold rising disposable income and less time for breastfeeding the babies. Thus, those women will be the ideal customers for breast pumps. Further, developed economies such as Germany and U.S. have made it mandatory for companies to have break policies during work hours for lactating mothers to pump breast milk. According to the Centre for Economic & Policy Research (CEPR), in 2016, in Canada, Germany, Japan, UK and France, the employment rate for women has been growing thus such factor is boosting industry growth. Additionally, improving healthcare infrastructure is projected drive the Global Breast Pump Market through the forecast period.

In 2017, North America held the highest market share driven by factors including rising awareness about breastfeeding and a high women employment rate. Other factors including favorable reimbursement scenario in the U.S. for visiting lactation consultants and for purchasing breast pumps also expected to drive the market through the forecast period. U.S. market held more than 80% out of the total North American market due to favorable reimbursement scenario coupled with surging adoption of the breast pump.

The Asia Pacific is expected to have a higher growth rate in the forecast period. The growth rate is coupled with the presence of numerous untapped opportunities in emerging economies such as India and China. Other factors including rapid economic development, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing awareness levels, and rapidly increasing rate of employment among women also expected to drive the Global Breast Pump Market through the forecast period.

Closed system breast pump held the highest Global Breast Pump Market share in 2017. The demand is driven by the factors including increased usage rates and it offers a more hygienic milk collection mechanism since as it is not exposed to air at all. Benefits with closed system pump include proper filtration, thus reducing the growth of mold or other infectious particles and proper hygiene is maintained.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Breast Pump Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Breast Pump Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Breast Pump Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Breast Pump Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Market Segmentation

• Global Breast Pump Market, By Product

o Closed system

o Open system

• Global Breast Pump Market, By Technology

o Manual

o Battery powered

o Electric

•Global Breast Pump Market, By Application

o Personal use

o Hospital grade

The above data will be provided for following regions/countries from 2018-2026 (USD Million)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

• Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

