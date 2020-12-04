Global Submarine Cable System Market size was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 to exhibit a CAGR of 11.6 % during the forecast period.

In global interconnected networks, submarine cables play an important role carrying about 99 percent of international communications traffic. Demand for data, surged by badwidth-intensive applications such as video and a proliferation of cloud-based service, which has driven a considerable uptick in global submarine cable deployments.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Last five years have seen a total average XX% increase in available capacity per year on major routes. Today, in submarine cables fiber-optic technology is used, whereby information is encoded onto waves of light transmitted by lasers across thin glass fibers.

The output varies with optical technology, but today’s most advanced fiber links are capable of transmitting over 200 terabits per second. In 2019 approximately 378 submarine cables are in service, spread about 1.2 million kilometres, connecting virtually all countries with coastline. Submarine cables fiber-optic technology allows cable owners to scale up the use to meet customer demand over time, or to accommodate large shifts in Internet traffic if another cable is cut or damaged. Submarine cables use fiber-optic technology, whereby information is encoded onto waves of light transmitted by lasers across thin glass at up to 200 terabits per second.

On other hand, only restraint to submarine cables each year, is maintenance. 100 cable on average are damaged, usually due to fishing trawlers or anchors, but occasionally from natural disasters such as earthquakes. The risk of other types of disruption are low, but material given the importance of undersea cables. Higher implementation, maintenance cost, and repair costs associated with submarine cable system is hindering the growth of submarine cable system market in recent times.

Higher focus laid on the development of communications infrastructure under-water is anticipated to provide huge opportunities for the submarine cable system market players during the forecast period.

Demand and Growth

Recently submarine cable construction was more in 2017 and over 100,000 Km deployment of cables where installed than in 2014-16 period. Some of the largest growth was seen in America compared to recent years and has grown double along the major routes from 2016. Globally, submarine cable system market total investment till date was around US$ 48 Bn. In recent years, major web companies, such as Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Amazon have increasingly invested in their own cables, outpacing the traditional Internet backbone providers. These four companies now either own or lease more than half the undersea cable capacity.

Wet plant products are expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period because all cables, repeaters, and branching units are required to be laid on the ocean bed unlike dry plant products, such as SLTE, which could be advanced according to the bandwidth necessity. Wet plant products are expected to account for a larger share of the submarine communication cable market, by component.

Upgrades offering segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period because of Increasing internet traffic in APAC owing to the rushing internet users is driving the requirement for more bandwidth across the region. APAC is likely to witness rising upgrades for the installed submarine communication systems during the forecast period. Further, a growing number of internet users across the Middle East and Africa will increase the demand for submarine communication cables in the coming year.

The power cable is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to rising demand for inter-country connections, coupled with the increasing requirement to generate electricity from offshore oil and gas plants is projected to drive the submarine power cable market. Europe is projected to lead the global submarine power cable market in the forecast period. The countries such as the UK and Germany are the main markets in Europe for submarine power cables.

Communication cables are used in Telecom carriers, mobile operators, multinational corporations, governments, content providers, and research institutions, across the world. The increasing number deployment of high-capacity communication systems deployed by private network operators has led to the rising demand for these communication cables

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to increasing internet traffic in APAC due to the rising internet users. Also rising growth of upgrades offering segment in the Asia Pacific. the submarines power cable market is also anticipated to grow at a good speed in countries such as India, Taiwan, and South Korea because of new capacity additions in the offshore wind production industry that are planned during the forecast period.

The trans-Atlantic region is expected to hold the largest share of the market in forecast period owing to increasing investments in submarine cable infrastructure. Also, cable systems on this route are old, later, new cable systems are likely to be installed in the near future. The current submarine fiber system, which will be marketed under the brand name America Europe Connect-2, is expected to witness an exploding demand from the data center and cloud service suppliers, due to the availability of immense bandwidth of nearly 80 Tbps.

Competitive landscape:

The three largest companies offering to build submarine cables are Alcatel Submarine Networks of Alcatel-Lucent, based in France; TE SubCom of TE Connectivity, out of Switzerland; and NEC Corporation of Japan. These companies tend to dominate the larger international systems, with TE SubCom having a sizeable lead in the market in terms of number of systems and miles of fiber laid.

Smaller and mid-size submarine communications companies tend to focus on smaller projects in their own regions, with the exception of Huawei Marine, the fourth-largest provider, which has produced six projects in recent years, mostly in Africa. Many suppliers also participate in projects for offshore oil and gas projects, undersea electrical cables, and other marine infrastructure. AT&T had to improve its cable-laying abilities. It invested $100 million in producing two specialized fiber-optic cable laying vessels

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, Component-validated Market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global Submarine Cable System market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global Market size.

Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by Technology, price, financial position, technology portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global submarine cable system market.

